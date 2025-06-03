WORLD PLAYGROUND SUMMIT LAUNCHES PRIDE MONTH WITH A RADICAL CALL TO QUEER FREEDOM

25 LGBTQ+ Trailblazers Reveal How to Build a Life Without Borders—Emotionally, Financially, and Geographically

(June 17–21, 2025 • Free & Online • Supported by IGLTA)

Contact:

Ken Krell

Founder, PrideNomad Foundation & World Playground Summit

ken@pridenomad.com

+1-787-988-0123

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – May 30, 2025 — While storefronts flash rainbow logos and anti-LGBTQ+ laws multiply, one global Pride event is offering something different: a way to take back control—and build a life that feels free.

The World Playground Summit (June 17–21, 2025) is a five-day, fully online experience uniting 25+ LGBTQ+ founders, travelers, creatives, and culture-makers. Their mission? To teach others how to design location-independent, emotionally grounded, purpose-driven lives—no matter the politics at home.

And it’s entirely free.

“This isn’t about abandoning the fight,” says Summit creator Ken Krell, founder of the PrideNomad Foundation, who left the U.S. in 2009 to become an expat and digital nomad. “It’s about not abandoning yourself. Queer people have always created freedom wherever we could. We’re not running—we’re expanding.”

WHY NOW? BECAUSE STAYING PUT ISN’T FEELING SAFE.

According to The Trevor Project’s 2024 National Survey, nearly half of trans and nonbinary youth—and nearly one in three LGBTQ+ young people overall—have considered relocating due to anti-LGBTQ+ politics.

A 2025 SafeHome.org report found that 71% of LGBTQ+ Americans have avoided public spaces out of fear, and 90% of queer youth say their mental health has suffered due to political attacks.

Krell adds, “People message me every day saying, ‘I’m scared. I feel trapped. I want out—but I don’t know how.’”

The World Playground Summit answers that question with real-world tools, tested strategies, and a global community ready to help.

WHO’S SPEAKING?

Featured presenters include:

• Ben Stokes, Chasing Rainbows VC – How to raise money as a queer entrepreneur

• Jenn Lederer, comedian + confidence coach – How to walk into any room and own it

• Shelby Clark, Turo co-founder – Reclaiming joy and healing abroad

• Jim Fielding, former Disney/Fox exec – Leadership that doesn’t shrink your identity

• Bryan Keith, BryGuides – Using points, perks, and relocation hacks to live free

Sessions cover:

• Launching a freedom-based business

• Building a 90-day “Freedom Fund”

• Finding LGBTQ+-friendly destinations that aren’t just rainbow-washed

• Creating chosen family across borders

• Navigating visas, banking, and healthcare while queer abroad

THESE AREN’T JUST DREAMS. THEY’RE PLANS.

Many members of the PrideNomad community have already made the leap—relocating to countries like Portugal, Mexico, and Thailand; launching remote freelance businesses; and finally feeling safe enough to walk hand-in-hand with their partners.

“These aren’t fantasies,” says Krell. “These are everyday people reclaiming joy, dignity, and peace. This Summit is where it begins.”

THE DEMAND IS CLEAR. THE COMMUNITY IS HERE.

Fueled by thousands of subscribers and impressions, the PrideNomad YouTube channel is exploding with views on videos like “Escape the USA”—a clear signal that people are seeking mobility, sanity, and sovereignty.

The World Playground Summit is the next step: a complete ecosystem of support backed by the PrideNomad Foundation and anchored in healing, strategy, and community.

ADDITIONAL SUPPORT COMES FROM:

• The PrideNomad Letter – a free newsletter with global reach

• The PrideNomad Unleashed Podcast – raw, real interviews with queer leaders

• The PrideNomad YouTube Channel – viral videos about living a life without borders

• AlexListens, an AI-powered voice companion for queer emotional wellness, co-developed with the SeenWithLove Foundation

• International LGBTQ+ Travel Association (IGLTA) – official supporter

REGISTRATION NOW OPEN

June 17–21, 2025

100% online. Free to attend. Watch anytime, anywhere.

https://pridenomad.com/wps-pr

Ken Krell is available for interviews, podcast appearances, Pride Month features, or expert commentary on:

• The queer exodus and how to stay sane in 2025

• Economic mobility for LGBTQ+ creators and founders

• AI and emotional wellness tools for queer resilience

• The evolution of queer travel—from escapism to empowerment

ken@pridenomad.com

+1-787-988-0123

Press kit: https://pridenomad.com/press