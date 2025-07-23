NLGJA Announces the Recipients of the 2025 Excellence in Journalism Awards

FOR RELEASE: Wednesday, July 23, 2025

WASHINGTON, DC – Today, NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists announced the recipients of its 2025 Excellence in Journalism Awards, recognizing exemplary reporting produced in 2024. The highest individual awards, Journalist of the Year and the Al Neuharth Award for Innovation in Investigative Journalism, have been awarded to Kevin Rector and Nico Lang, respectively.

“Each year, it’s a profound honor to recognize the recipients of our Excellence in Journalism Awards,” said NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists Executive Director Adam Pawlus. “Across borders and beats, this year’s honorees captured what it means to live openly, boldly, and without compromise: from the reigning Drag King of the Central Valley, to the mystique of queer cuisine, to Europe’s gayest rail trip, our community continue to stand proud. Now more than ever, it’s essential to recognize the joy and achievements of queer people across the globe.

“But this moment also demands rigorous reporting on the continued, organized effort to roll back the rights of LGBTQ+ Americans. This year, we’ve recognized pieces that cover the acceleration of this effort, including how school boards are targeting pronoun usage and the ways queer people of color are handling this historical moment. Others, like a story by The Appeal, detailed how the justice system can discriminate against queer people when imposing the death penalty.

“Congratulations to all of the winners, and thank you for your vital coverage of LGBTQ+ communities, people and issues.”

The NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists Excellence in Journalism Awards were established in 1993 to foster, recognize and reward excellence in journalism on issues related to the LGBTQ+ community.

The 2025 NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists Excellence in Journalism Awards recipients are:



Special Recognition Awards:

Journalist of the Year Award

Kevin Rector

Sarah Pettit Memorial Award for the LGBTQ+ Journalist of the Year

Not awarded



The Al Neuharth Award for Innovation in Investigative Journalism

Nico Lang for “These Trans People And Their Families Can’t Afford To Flee To A Friendlier State” in HuffPost

Print/Online Awards:

Excellence in Book Writing Award

Nico Lang for “American Teenager: How Trans Kids Are Surviving Hate and Finding Joy in a Turbulent Era” Abrams Press

Excellence in Feature Writing Award

Brendan Kiley for “How Capitol Hill became Seattle’s gayborhood” in The Seattle Times



Excellence in Feature Writing, Non-Daily Award

Hallie Lieberman and Seyward Darby for “The Devil Went Down to Georgia” in The Atavist Magazine

Excellence in Long Form Journalism Award

Katie Barnes for “Inside San Jose State’s polarizing volleyball season” in ESPN.com

Excellence in Newswriting Award

Kevin Rector, Hailey Branson-Potts, Matt Hamilton and Jaweed Kaleem for “‘Our Queerest Century’ poll analysis” in Los Angeles Times

Excellence in Newswriting, Non-Daily Award

Kate Sosin and Steven Blum for “A night they can’t remember, at one of the country’s most popular LGBTQ+ bars” for The 19th

Excellence in Photojournalism Award

Salgu Wissmath for “Black transgender pastor builds community in Sacramento while searching for a place of worship” in San Francisco Chronicle

Excellence in Profile Writing Award

Maura Judkis for “Sasha Velour sashays into the culture wars” for The Washington Post

Excellence in Sports Writing Award

Steve Politi for “A transgender swimmer broke records. Then came the firestorm.” in NJ.com

Excellence in Student Journalism Award

Celeste Hamilton Dennis for “Serious About Gender Exploration? There’s a Doula for That.” in YES! Magazine

Excellence in Travel Writing Award

Jason Heidemann for “Budapest to Sitges: The Gayest Rail Trip of All Time” in Passport Magazine

Digital Awards:

Excellence in Blogging Award

Joseph Osmundson for “Bud scars, fruiting bodies, and being a no-longer-starving artist: On queerness and aging” in Xtra Magazine

Excellence in Digital Video Award

Patrick Sammon, Bennett Singer, Julie Sandler, Emma Jayne Seslowsky, Ryan Amador and Celeste Lecesne for “Queer2Queer” for OUT TV

Excellence in Multimedia Award

Bo-Won Keum, Beth Schwartzapfel and Chris Cortez for “What Being Trans in Prison Is Really Like” in The Marshall Project

Excellence in Online Journalism Award

Ellen Shanna Knoppow, Joseph Jaafari, Greg Owen, Mashaun D. Simon, Lana Leonard, Sue Kerr and Matthew Wexler for “LGBTQ Nation Equality for All: Swing State Series” in LGBTQ Nation

“Pennsylvania could decide the next president as it struggles with LGBTQ+ rights & immigration lies”

“LGBTQ+ Latino voters could help Nevada go blue. Here’s what they’re doing to get out the vote.”

“Wisconsin is the swing state needed to win the presidency. Can Democrats do it?”

“Georgia could swing away from a GOP trifecta. These LGBTQ+ people are making that happen.”

“Independents may reshape Arizona’s future. LGBTQ+ voters aren’t convinced.”

“Michigan’s pro-equality progress hangs in the balance. Will voters preserve the wins or turn back the clock?”

Editorial Awards:

Excellence in Column Writing Award

Laura Yuen for “He donated his sperm to friends. Now he wants to be dad to the 5-year-old.” in The Minnesota Star Tribune

Excellence in Opinion/Editorial Writing Award

J. Lester Feder for “‘Wear it or we will beat you to death’: Russia’s Persecution of L.G.B.T.Q. Ukrainians Should Be a Crime Against Humanity” in The New York Times

Broadcast Awards:

Excellence in Documentary Award

John-Carlos Estrada, Zak Zeh, Thomas Swafford and Cynthia Lee Fontaine (Carlos Diaz) for “Barbette+Fontaine” for Arco Iris Productions & Blue73 Creative

Excellence in Local Television Award

Rick Yarborough, Tommy McFly, Steve Jones, Jeff Piper, Indira LeVine and Karl Whichard for “Road to Rehoboth: A NEWS4 Pride Special” for WRC-TV



Excellence in Network Television Award

Jon Wertheim, Jon Carras, Aarthi Soler and Ed Givnish for “CBS Sunday Morning: Can’t Go Home” for CBS News

Excellence in Podcasts Award

Stephanie Daniel, Leigh Paterson, Scott Franz and Sean Corcoran for “The Colorado Dream: Ending the Hate State” in KUNC

Excellence in Radio Award

Celeste Hamilton Dennis, Shereen Marisol Meraji, Sasha Khokha, Florence Middleton, Victoria Mauleon, Suzie Racho and Brendan Willard for “The Enduring Reign of El Daña, Drag King of the Central Valley” for KQED Public Radio/The California Report



Coverage Awards:

Excellence in Bisexual Coverage Award

Clare Mulroy for “Bisexuals: You’re valid members of the LGBTQ+ community no matter who you’re dating” in USA Today

Excellence in Business Coverage Award

Geri Koeppel and Celina Jiménez for “The Business of Drag” for LOOKOUT

Excellence in Critique Writing Award

Max Keller for “Forever New” in The Brooklyn Rail

Excellence in Education Coverage Award

Miranda Dunlap for “Transgender teen pushed out of public school” for Houston Landing

Excellence in Food Writing Award

Jo Yurcaba and Isabela Espadas Barros Leal for “What is queer food? We asked LGBTQ foodies and chefs to define it” in NBC News

Excellence in Health or Fitness Coverage Award

Sam Donndelinger for “Transgender Men Experience Eating Disorders at Alarmingly High Rates. Why?” in Uncloseted Media

Excellence in HIV/AIDS Coverage Award

LZ Granderson for “We must remember the heroes of the AIDS epidemic, not just the trauma” in Los Angeles Times

Excellence in International Coverage Award

Nico Lang for “‘What if I’m next?’ Canadian trans youth see Nex Benedict’s death as a warning” in Xtra Magazine

Excellence in Legal Coverage Award

Adam Rhodes for “In U.S. Courts, Anti-LGBTQ+ Bias Can Be a Death Sentence” in The Appeal

Excellence in Nonbinary and Gender Nonconforming Coverage Award

Ian Max Stevenson, Becca Savransky and Sarah A. Miller for “Laws target gender-nonconforming Idaho residents. Here’s what they want you to know” in Idaho Statesman

Excellence in Political Coverage Award

Brooke Migdon for “Meet the unwilling faces of GOP anti-trans ads: ‘I haven’t been able to sleep’” for The Hill

Excellence in QPOC Coverage Award

Erika D. Smith for “America is again stuck in darkness. Queer people of color have always known the way out” for Los Angeles Times

Excellence in Religion Coverage Award

Ted Koppel, Deirdre Cohen, Robert Marston, Ed Givnish and Rand Morrison for “CBS Sunday Morning: Bishop Gene” for CBS News

Excellence in Theatre Coverage Award

Joshua S. Mackey and Matthew Wexler for “How a queer ballroom makeover gets ‘Cats’ off its paws & onto its feet” in INTO

Excellence in Transgender Coverage Award

Jireh Deng for “T-Boy Wrestling is a sizzling showcase of trans masculinity — sweat, twerking and all” in Los Angeles Times

Packaging Awards:

Excellence in Packaging, Print or Online Award

Patrick Hruby, Mary Kate Metivier, Ross May, Allison Hong, Jim Cooke and Taylor Le for “Our Queerest Century” design and packaging in Los Angeles Times

Excellence in Packaging, Broadcast Award

Ryan Wood and Cole Sullivan for “While I Have Your Attention“ for WFAA

