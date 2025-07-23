NLGJA Announces the Recipients of the 2025 Excellence in Journalism Awards

FOR RELEASE: Wednesday, July 23, 2025
WASHINGTON, DC – Today, NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists announced the recipients of its 2025 Excellence in Journalism Awards, recognizing exemplary reporting produced in 2024. The highest individual awards, Journalist of the Year and the Al Neuharth Award for Innovation in Investigative Journalism, have been awarded to Kevin Rector and Nico Lang, respectively.
“Each year, it’s a profound honor to recognize the recipients of our Excellence in Journalism Awards,” said NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists Executive Director Adam Pawlus. “Across borders and beats, this year’s honorees captured what it means to live openly, boldly, and without compromise: from the reigning Drag King of the Central Valley, to the mystique of queer cuisine, to Europe’s gayest rail trip, our community continue to stand proud. Now more than ever, it’s essential to recognize the joy and achievements of queer people across the globe.
“But this moment also demands rigorous reporting on the continued, organized effort to roll back the rights of LGBTQ+ Americans. This year, we’ve recognized pieces that cover the acceleration of this effort, including how school boards are targeting pronoun usage and the ways queer people of color are handling this historical moment. Others, like a story by The Appeal, detailed how the justice system can discriminate against queer people when imposing the death penalty.
“Congratulations to all of the winners, and thank you for your vital coverage of LGBTQ+ communities, people and issues.”
The NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists Excellence in Journalism Awards were established in 1993 to foster, recognize and reward excellence in journalism on issues related to the LGBTQ+ community.
The 2025 NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists Excellence in Journalism Awards recipients are:
Special Recognition Awards:
Journalist of the Year Award
Kevin Rector
Sarah Pettit Memorial Award for the LGBTQ+ Journalist of the Year
Not awarded
The Al Neuharth Award for Innovation in Investigative Journalism
Nico Lang for “These Trans People And Their Families Can’t Afford To Flee To A Friendlier State” in HuffPost
Print/Online Awards:
Excellence in Book Writing Award
Nico Lang for “American Teenager: How Trans Kids Are Surviving Hate and Finding Joy in a Turbulent Era” Abrams Press
Excellence in Feature Writing Award
Brendan Kiley for “How Capitol Hill became Seattle’s gayborhood” in The Seattle Times
Excellence in Feature Writing, Non-Daily Award
Hallie Lieberman and Seyward Darby for “The Devil Went Down to Georgia” in The Atavist Magazine
Excellence in Long Form Journalism Award
Katie Barnes for “Inside San Jose State’s polarizing volleyball season” in ESPN.com
Excellence in Newswriting Award
Kevin Rector, Hailey Branson-Potts, Matt Hamilton and Jaweed Kaleem for “‘Our Queerest Century’ poll analysis” in Los Angeles Times
Excellence in Newswriting, Non-Daily Award
Kate Sosin and Steven Blum for “A night they can’t remember, at one of the country’s most popular LGBTQ+ bars” for The 19th
Excellence in Photojournalism Award
Salgu Wissmath for “Black transgender pastor builds community in Sacramento while searching for a place of worship” in San Francisco Chronicle
Excellence in Profile Writing Award
Maura Judkis for “Sasha Velour sashays into the culture wars” for The Washington Post
Excellence in Sports Writing Award
Steve Politi for “A transgender swimmer broke records. Then came the firestorm.” in NJ.com
Excellence in Student Journalism Award
Celeste Hamilton Dennis for “Serious About Gender Exploration? There’s a Doula for That.” in YES! Magazine
Excellence in Travel Writing Award
Jason Heidemann for “Budapest to Sitges: The Gayest Rail Trip of All Time” in Passport Magazine
Digital Awards:
Excellence in Blogging Award
Joseph Osmundson for “Bud scars, fruiting bodies, and being a no-longer-starving artist: On queerness and aging” in Xtra Magazine
Excellence in Digital Video Award
Patrick Sammon, Bennett Singer, Julie Sandler, Emma Jayne Seslowsky, Ryan Amador and Celeste Lecesne for “Queer2Queer” for OUT TV
Excellence in Multimedia Award
Bo-Won Keum, Beth Schwartzapfel and Chris Cortez for “What Being Trans in Prison Is Really Like” in The Marshall Project
Excellence in Online Journalism Award
Ellen Shanna Knoppow, Joseph Jaafari, Greg Owen, Mashaun D. Simon, Lana Leonard, Sue Kerr and Matthew Wexler for “LGBTQ Nation Equality for All: Swing State Series” in LGBTQ Nation
“Pennsylvania could decide the next president as it struggles with LGBTQ+ rights & immigration lies”
“LGBTQ+ Latino voters could help Nevada go blue. Here’s what they’re doing to get out the vote.”
“Wisconsin is the swing state needed to win the presidency. Can Democrats do it?”
“Georgia could swing away from a GOP trifecta. These LGBTQ+ people are making that happen.”
“Independents may reshape Arizona’s future. LGBTQ+ voters aren’t convinced.”
“Michigan’s pro-equality progress hangs in the balance. Will voters preserve the wins or turn back the clock?”
Editorial Awards:
Excellence in Column Writing Award
Laura Yuen for “He donated his sperm to friends. Now he wants to be dad to the 5-year-old.” in The Minnesota Star Tribune
Excellence in Opinion/Editorial Writing Award
J. Lester Feder for “‘Wear it or we will beat you to death’: Russia’s Persecution of L.G.B.T.Q. Ukrainians Should Be a Crime Against Humanity” in The New York Times
Broadcast Awards:
Excellence in Documentary Award
John-Carlos Estrada, Zak Zeh, Thomas Swafford and Cynthia Lee Fontaine (Carlos Diaz) for “Barbette+Fontaine” for Arco Iris Productions & Blue73 Creative
Excellence in Local Television Award
Rick Yarborough, Tommy McFly, Steve Jones, Jeff Piper, Indira LeVine and Karl Whichard for “Road to Rehoboth: A NEWS4 Pride Special” for WRC-TV
Excellence in Network Television Award
Jon Wertheim, Jon Carras, Aarthi Soler and Ed Givnish for “CBS Sunday Morning: Can’t Go Home” for CBS News
Excellence in Podcasts Award
Stephanie Daniel, Leigh Paterson, Scott Franz and Sean Corcoran for “The Colorado Dream: Ending the Hate State” in KUNC
Excellence in Radio Award
Celeste Hamilton Dennis, Shereen Marisol Meraji, Sasha Khokha, Florence Middleton, Victoria Mauleon, Suzie Racho and Brendan Willard for “The Enduring Reign of El Daña, Drag King of the Central Valley” for KQED Public Radio/The California Report
Coverage Awards:
Excellence in Bisexual Coverage Award
Clare Mulroy for “Bisexuals: You’re valid members of the LGBTQ+ community no matter who you’re dating” in USA Today
Excellence in Business Coverage Award
Geri Koeppel and Celina Jiménez for “The Business of Drag” for LOOKOUT
Excellence in Critique Writing Award
Max Keller for “Forever New” in The Brooklyn Rail
Excellence in Education Coverage Award
Miranda Dunlap for “Transgender teen pushed out of public school” for Houston Landing
Excellence in Food Writing Award
Jo Yurcaba and Isabela Espadas Barros Leal for “What is queer food? We asked LGBTQ foodies and chefs to define it” in NBC News
Excellence in Health or Fitness Coverage Award
Sam Donndelinger for “Transgender Men Experience Eating Disorders at Alarmingly High Rates. Why?” in Uncloseted Media
Excellence in HIV/AIDS Coverage Award
LZ Granderson for “We must remember the heroes of the AIDS epidemic, not just the trauma” in Los Angeles Times
Excellence in International Coverage Award
Nico Lang for “‘What if I’m next?’ Canadian trans youth see Nex Benedict’s death as a warning” in Xtra Magazine
Excellence in Legal Coverage Award
Adam Rhodes for “In U.S. Courts, Anti-LGBTQ+ Bias Can Be a Death Sentence” in The Appeal
Excellence in Nonbinary and Gender Nonconforming Coverage Award
Ian Max Stevenson, Becca Savransky and Sarah A. Miller for “Laws target gender-nonconforming Idaho residents. Here’s what they want you to know” in Idaho Statesman
Excellence in Political Coverage Award
Brooke Migdon for “Meet the unwilling faces of GOP anti-trans ads: ‘I haven’t been able to sleep’” for The Hill
Excellence in QPOC Coverage Award
Erika D. Smith for “America is again stuck in darkness. Queer people of color have always known the way out” for Los Angeles Times
Excellence in Religion Coverage Award
Ted Koppel, Deirdre Cohen, Robert Marston, Ed Givnish and Rand Morrison for “CBS Sunday Morning: Bishop Gene” for CBS News
Excellence in Theatre Coverage Award
Joshua S. Mackey and Matthew Wexler for “How a queer ballroom makeover gets ‘Cats’ off its paws & onto its feet” in INTO
Excellence in Transgender Coverage Award
Jireh Deng for “T-Boy Wrestling is a sizzling showcase of trans masculinity — sweat, twerking and all” in Los Angeles Times
Packaging Awards:
Excellence in Packaging, Print or Online Award
Patrick Hruby, Mary Kate Metivier, Ross May, Allison Hong, Jim Cooke and Taylor Le for “Our Queerest Century” design and packaging in Los Angeles Times
Excellence in Packaging, Broadcast Award
Ryan Wood and Cole Sullivan for “While I Have Your Attention“ for WFAA
