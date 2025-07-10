“When The Road Narrows”

A Debut LGBTQ+ Coming-of-Age Novel from Richard Sgaglio

Published by Spectrum Books, London | Available August 30, 2025

New York, NY – As LGBTQ+ rights face mounting threats in Washington and around the globe, author Richard Sgaglio announces the release of his timely and emotionally charged debut novel, “When The Road Narrows”—a searing coming-of-age story exploring identity, faith, live, loss and the desire to live authentically. Published by Spectrum Books (London), the novel launches worldwide on August 30, 2025, and will be available on Amazon.

Set against the backdrop of 1980s conservatism and the emerging AIDS crisis, “When The Road Narrows” follows Nick, a teenager caught between the expectations of his traditional Catholic upbringing and the quiet, growing truth of his sexuality. Through silence, sacrifice, and moments of hard-won courage, Nick begins a painful but powerful journey toward self-acceptance and redemption.

“Stories like When The Road Narrows must not only be told—they must be protected,” says Sgaglio. “We’re witnessing a disturbing return to the rhetoric and policies of exclusion that defined the 1980s. LGBTQ+ individuals are being erased from classrooms, banned from bookshelves, and denied basic human rights. These aren’t just political issues—they’re deeply personal. We must ensure that young people know they are not alone and that their stories matter.”

There is a clear link between the past and the present, reminding readers that history has a way of repeating itself when voices are silenced. This novel is both a tribute to the resilience of queer youth in decades past and a beacon of hope for those coming of age in today’s turbulent climate.

About the Author

Richard Sgaglio is a communications executive, LGBTQ+ advocate, and lifelong storyteller. Over the course of a 30-year career, he has served in leadership roles across healthcare, education, and the nonprofit sector. He is currently the Executive Director of Marketing at Waveny LifeCare Network and President of the Board of Friends of Karen, a nonprofit supporting children with life-threatening illnesses. He is also on the faculty of Purdue University where he is an instructor in their Purdue Global communications department.

Book Details

– Title: “When The Road Narrows”

– Author: Richard Sgaglio

– Publisher: Spectrum Books, London

– Release Date: August 30, 2025

– Availability: Amazon.com

To request a free digital advance copy, please contact:

richardsgaglio@gmail.com or at https://richardsgaglio.com