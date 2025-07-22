IGLTA Foundation and ELTA Partner to Support European LGBTQ+ Tourism

Media Contact: LoAnn Halden (she/her)

Communications@iglta.org

+1.954.253.4095 (US mobile & WhatsApp)

New agreement advances research, education, and safety initiatives focused on Eastern Europe

BRUSSELS, Belgium (22 July 2025) — The IGLTA Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the International LGBTQ+ Travel Association (IGLTA), and the European LGBTQ+ Travel Alliance (ELTA) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to expand support for LGBTQ+ tourism with a strong focus on Eastern Europe. This agreement strengthens efforts to promote safer, more inclusive travel environments through research, education, and targeted initiatives.

ELTA, which organizes the annual European General States of LGBTQ+ Tourism, is now recognized as an official regional partner of the IGLTA Foundation. Together, both organizations will launch initiatives aimed at increasing visibility, access to data, and knowledge-sharing within the travel sector. An upcoming webinar focused on LGBTQ+ safety in Eastern Europe will be among the first joint efforts under the agreement.

“Tourism is one of the most powerful ways we connect across borders,” said TJ Chernick (he/him), IGLTA Foundation Partnership Engagement Director. “Research and education are at the heart of the IGLTA Foundation’s mission, and this agreement is part of our ongoing work to advance inclusion across Europe, especially in places where equality remains uncertain.”

“Tourism has strategic relevance in the economic field as a generator of widespread wealth and well-being. We invite European travel businesses to join ELTA and support our collaboration with the IGLTA Foundation, so we can fight common battles together,” said Alessio Virgili (he/him), President of ELTA.

While parts of Europe continue to make progress in LGBTQ+ rights, inclusion remains inconsistent, particularly in Eastern Europe, where legal, cultural, and political challenges persist. In Montenegro, a report from LGBT Forum Progresa found that more than 80% of LGBTQ+ individuals have faced workplace discrimination, though most incidents go unreported due to fear. In Bulgaria, recent amendments to the education law have effectively banned discussion of LGBTQ+ topics in schools, echoing legislation previously enacted in Hungary.

But there are encouraging signs of progress. In the Czech Republic, a growing number of companies are adopting inclusive workplace policies, supporting same-sex couples, and communicating publicly about their commitment to LGBTQ+ equality. However, investment in training and organizational partnerships remains limited. Continued engagement is needed to strengthen inclusion across the region. This collaboration between the IGLTA Foundation and ELTA aims to help close those gaps by supporting initiatives that expand access to data, training, and dialogue.

About IGLTA & the IGLTA Foundation

The International LGBTQ+ Travel Association is the global leader in advancing LGBTQ+ travel and a proud Affiliate Member of UN Tourism. IGLTA’s mission is to enable authentic travel that enriches lives and connects the LGBTQ+ community and tourism industry. IGLTA’s global network includes 13,000+ LGBTQ+ welcoming accommodations, destinations, service providers, travel agents, tour operators, events, and travel media in 80 countries. The philanthropic IGLTA Foundation empowers LGBTQ+ welcoming travel businesses globally through leadership, research, and education. For more information: iglta.org, igltaconvention.org or iglta.org/foundation and follow us on social media at @IGLTA and @IGLTAFoundation.

About the European LGBTQ+ Travel Alliance

The ELTA founding process dates back to Estates General of European LGBTQ+ Tourism, which were held in April 2022 at Elfo Puccini Theatre in Milan. Organized by AITGL – National Italian Board for LGBTQ+ Tourism, under the high Patronage of the European Parliament, the event was inaugurated by the mayor of Milan, Bebbe Sala. Based in Brussels and founded by AITGL, ELTA – European LGBTQ+ Travel Alliance aims to promote Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in the travel industry, to advocate with European Institutions, support local companies and destinations. It was announced during the 2022 IGLTA Convention in Milan by Alessio Virgili, the President of ELTA. ELTA is listed in the European Parliament’s official registry, and its membership network includes international brands such as Accor Hotels, EasyJet, ENIT, and Visit Spain.

