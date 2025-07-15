IGLTA Launches Proud Destination Program 

Media Contact: LoAnn Halden (she/her)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida, US (15 July 2025) — The International LGBTQ+ Travel Association (IGLTA) has launched the Proud Destination Program, a new global initiative spotlighting destinations that are leaning in and publicly demonstrating that LGBTQ+ inclusion is not just a seasonal campaign but a long-term commitment.

“At a time when some travel brands are stepping back from LGBTQ+ visibility, it’s even more important to recognize those who are stepping up,” said Renato Gagliardi (he/him), IGLTA Vice President – Global Membership. “Being an IGLTA Proud Destination sends a clear message that inclusion matters and LGBTQ+ travelers are.”

“Spain has long been a beacon for LGBTQ+ travelers, offering a rich tapestry of culture, history, and inclusivity,” said Félix Alcaraz (he/him), Consul for Tourism Affairs at the Tourist Office of Spain in Los Angeles. “With 90 % of LGBTQ+ travelers from the U.S. expressing strong interest in visiting Spain in the coming years, it’s our duty and privilege to ensure that Spain is—and remains—a fully welcoming and inclusive destination. Being the first IGLTA Proud Destination reinforces this commitment.”

Participating destinations gain access to specialized guidance from IGLTA, increased global exposure through strategic storytelling, and opportunities to collaborate on education and training to support local businesses in delivering truly inclusive experiences.

The Tourist Office of Spain, Turespaña, is the first official Proud Destination. This announcement comes as Spain prepares to host the 2026 IGLTA Global Convention in Seville, demonstrating the country’s longstanding commitment to LGBTQ+ travelers and inclusive tourism practices.

About IGLTA & the IGLTA Foundation

The International LGBTQ+ Travel Association is the global leader in advancing LGBTQ+ travel and a proud Affiliate Member of UN Tourism. IGLTA’s mission is to enable authentic travel that enriches lives and connects the LGBTQ+ community and tourism industry. IGLTA’s global network includes 13,000+ LGBTQ+ welcoming accommodations, destinations, service providers, travel agents, tour operators, events, and travel media in 80 countries. The philanthropic IGLTA Foundation empowers LGBTQ+ welcoming travel businesses globally through leadership, research, and education. For more information: iglta.org, igltaconvention.org or iglta.org/foundation and follow social media at @IGLTA and @IGLTAFoundation.