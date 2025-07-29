Stefanie Loh Named the Recipient of the 2025 Lisa Ben Award for Achievement in Features Coverage

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: July 29, 2025

WASHINGTON, D.C. (July 29, 2025) – Today, NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists announced that assistant managing editor and digital journalist Stefanie Loh is the 2025 recipient of the Lisa Ben Award for Achievement in Features Coverage. The award will be presented at NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists’ annual national convention in Atlanta from September 4 to 7.

“Stefanie Loh has a driven ethic and a true ear for her audience, bringing LGBTQ+ stories to the surface in their full and unabashed dimensionality,” said NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists Executive Director Adam Pawlus. “Her dedicated approach to inclusive reporting captures readers. NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists is honored to recognize her with the Lisa Ben Award for Achievement in Features Coverage.”

The Lisa Ben Award for Achievement in Features Coverage is designed to honor a journalist whose body of work is distinguished by insight and impact through engaging features on LGBTQ+ individuals, the LGBTQ+ community or LGBTQ+ issues. The award is named for the pseudonym Edythe Eyde used for her pioneering publication Vice Versa, which she hand-delivered because laws banned mailing material about lesbians. In the 1950s, she wrote under the pen name Lisa Ben for The Ladder, the first nationally distributed lesbian magazine.

Stefanie Loh began her career covering college football for media organizations in West Virginia at The Dominion Post, in Pennsylvania at The Patriot-News and in California at the San Diego Union-Tribune. Next, Loh became a sports reporter for The Seattle Times, covering Washington State football before she began following the Seattle Seahawks. She later worked as the Time’s assistant sports editor. Having covered major teams from coast to coast, she is a past president of the Football Writers Association of America and the Association for Women in Sports Media.

Loh ultimately became the assistant managing editor at The Seattle Times, where she oversees the digital operation, features, Pacific Northwest magazine and staff development. As the features editor from 2019-2024, Loh worked to increase coverage of food, outdoors, the arts, communities and culture in Western Washington, and was one of the driving forces behind The Seattle Times’ 2024 package that recognized 50 influential LGBTQ+ leaders who shaped Washington state — a project the newsroom took on to commemorate 50 years of Seattle Pride. She currently serves on the national board of the Society for Features Journalists.

To learn more about NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists yearly awards, visit nlgja.org.

