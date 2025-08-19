Georgia Voice Named the 2025 Recipient of the Legacy Award

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: August 19, 2025

PRESS CONTACT: Clare Lefebure

Press@nlgja.org or 202-588-9888

WASHINGTON, DC (August 19, 2025) – Today, NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists announced that Georgia Voice is the 2025 recipient of the Legacy Award.

Georgia Voice is the media outlet of record for the LGBTQ community in Atlanta and throughout the state. With a monthly print edition and a 24/7 updated website, Georgia Voice has proven to be indispensable to its readers since it launched in March 2010. It has earned numerous awards for its journalism and design. In addition to its core products, Georgia Voice also annually publishes “Destination: Gay Atlanta,” the city’s official LGBTQ travel guide, in partnership with the Atlanta Convention and Visitors Bureau (ACVB).

“For years, Georgia Voice has been a trusted outlet for telling the stories of queer people in the South,” said NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists Executive Director Adam Pawlus. “For 15 years, Georgia Voice has carried forward the legacy of the beloved Southern Voice. It remains a crucial resource for the region and for Georgia’s vibrant LGBTQ+ community. NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists is proud to recognize the continued impact of Georgia Voice.”

“Georgia Voice is marking its 15th anniversary as the leading LGBTQ+ media organization in the South,” said Georgia Voice Executive Editor Collin Kelley. “In these uncertain and fraught political times, we know that the Voice’s very existence is more vital now than ever.”

The NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists Legacy Award was created to recognize an outlet, publication or news organization that has exhibited innovative, high-quality and sustained news coverage of the LGBTQ+ community over an extended period of time. The outlets, publications or news organizations recognized by the award have exemplified NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists’s mission to promote and foster fair and accurate LGBTQ+ news coverage. The Legacy Award is the association’s only award that is presented to an outlet, publication or news organization to recognize the work of its entire staff, rather than an individual. Previous awards have gone to The Advocate, Philadelphia Gay News, the Bay Area Reporter, the Windy City Times and the Washington Blade.

The award will be presented at NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists’ 2025 National Convention in Atlanta.

###