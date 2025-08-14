IGLTA Foundation Announces 2025 Convention Fellowship Recipients 

Cohort is All Women & Gender Diverse Entrepreneurs

PALM SPRINGS, CA, United States (14 August 2025) — The IGLTA Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the International LGBTQ+ Travel Association, has announced the recipients of this year’s 2025 Global Convention fellowships. This program supports LGBTQ+ tourism professionals and emerging leaders worldwide, helping them further their careers and contribute to the advancement of LGBTQ+ tourism.

The 2025 cohort brings unique perspectives and lived experiences, reflecting the IGLTA Foundation’s commitment to uplifting undervalued voices in the global travel community. This year’s fellowship recipients are:

Denise Lang (she/her), owner of Reach for the Magic Destinations, a boutique travel agency creating meaningful, inclusive vacation experiences rooted in connection and care.

Jess Osborn (they/he/she), founder and creative director of the GenderChill Fashion Show, a fashion and arts event celebrating trans and nonbinary joy. As Community Engagement Manager at TransSOCIAL, they lead TLGBQ+ Cultural Sensitivity Training for businesses and nonprofits.

Laticia Jacobs (she/her), founder of Travel Concierge Partners, a certified LGBT Business Enterprise and woman- and minority-owned agency specializing in curated group travel experiences for LGBTQ+ travelers, with a focus on inclusivity, cultural immersion, and community building.

Lizzy Monroe (she/her), founder of Rainbow Routes, creates study away programs that immerse LGBTQ+ students in queer history, culture, and community worldwide. With over a decade in educational travel and study abroad programming, she works to inspire the next generation of LGBTQ+ travelers.

Sulique Venus Waqa (she/her), owner of South Pacific LGBTQ+ Travel and a pioneering LGBTQ+ advocate from Fiji, has spent over 18 years championing diversity and human connection. She bridges Pacific grassroots resilience with global equality movements, using travel as a catalyst for cultural exchange and LGBTQ+ visibility.

“We’re proud to welcome these five talented professionals into the IGLTA global network. This fellowship is about building connections, gaining mentorship, and strengthening the skills of entrepreneurs driving change in LGBTQ+ tourism,” said John Tanzella (he/him), IGLTA President/CEO. “Each year, it creates an opportunity to elevate new voices and diverse perspectives as we work toward a more inclusive future in travel.”

The fellowship recipients will attend the 2025 IGLTA Global Convention in Palm Springs this October, where they will have the opportunity to network with tourism professionals from around the world and attend educational sessions featuring the latest industry insights. The IGLTA Foundation thanks Visit Tampa Bay, a valued IGLTA Global Partner, for generously sponsoring one of this year’s fellowships.

The IGLTA Foundation’s Global Fellowship program is dedicated to helping LGBTQ+ individuals achieve their professional goals and contribute to the growth of the travel and tourism industry. To date, the Foundation has awarded nearly 60 fellowships to entrepreneurs and students in 29 countries, providing mentorship and industry experience to empower the next generation of LGBTQ+ tourism leaders worldwide. To support the IGLTA Foundation Fellowship Program, contact info@igltafoundation.org.

About IGLTA & the IGLTA Foundation

The International LGBTQ+ Travel Association is the global leader in advancing LGBTQ+ travel and a proud Affiliate Member of UN Tourism. IGLTA’s mission is to enable authentic travel that enriches lives and connects the LGBTQ+ community and tourism industry. IGLTA’s global network includes 13,000+ LGBTQ+ welcoming accommodations, destinations, service providers, travel agents, tour operators, events, and travel media in 80 countries. The philanthropic IGLTA Foundation empowers LGBTQ+ welcoming travel businesses globally through leadership, research, and education. For more information: iglta.org, igltaconvention.org or iglta.org/foundation and follow us on social media at @IGLTA and @IGLTAFoundation.