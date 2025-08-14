NYC Happy Hour & Conversation on Trans Athletes: The Distraction Play and How We Beat It

Register to attend here.

WHAT: The National Women’s Law Center is hosting a conversation and happy hour during U.S. Open week, bringing together journalists, creators, and advocates to discuss how trans athletes are being targeted to push a false narrative, and how to fight back. Attendees will unpack the divisive playbook and explore strategies to defend inclusion in sports as part of the broader fight for justice.

WHO:

Shane Diamond – Trans Activist & GLAAD Director of Communications

Fatima Goss Graves – President & CEO, National Women’s Law Center

Chris Mosier – First trans athlete to make men’s Team USA

Moderator – Lex McMenamin – News & Politics Editor, Teen Vogue

WHEN:

Monday, August 25, 2025

5:00 PM – 7:00 PM EDT

WHERE:

Argent

93 Crosby Street

New York, NY 10012

DETAILS: