NYC Happy Hour & Conversation on Trans Athletes: The Distraction Play and How We Beat It

WHAT: The National Women’s Law Center is hosting a conversation and happy hour during U.S. Open week, bringing together journalists, creators, and advocates to discuss how trans athletes are being targeted to push a false narrative, and how to fight back. Attendees will unpack the divisive playbook and explore strategies to defend inclusion in sports as part of the broader fight for justice.
WHO:
- Shane Diamond – Trans Activist & GLAAD Director of Communications
- Fatima Goss Graves – President & CEO, National Women’s Law Center
- Chris Mosier – First trans athlete to make men’s Team USA
- Moderator – Lex McMenamin – News & Politics Editor, Teen Vogue
WHEN:
Monday, August 25, 2025
5:00 PM – 7:00 PM EDT
WHERE:
Argent
93 Crosby Street
New York, NY 10012
DETAILS:
- Light refreshments will be provided
- Business casual attire
- Space is limited; invitations are non-transferable
- NWLC follows all federal and local COVID-19 guidelines