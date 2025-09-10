Introducing Our New Board Members

WASHINGTON, DC – Last Wednesday at its annual board meeting, NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists voted on its 2025-2026 national board of directors.

Jen Christensen of CNN was re-elected as vice president of broadcast. Rick Stuckey of NBCUniversal was re-elected as secretary. Femi Redwood (self-employed) was re-elected as at-large director. Dan Spears of the Gannett Center for Community Journalism, Jimmy L. Gibbs (self-employed) and Ken Schneck of the Buckeye Flame were elected as at-large directors. They will each serve a two-year term.

Ernesto Mourelo of Hearst Television was appointed treasurer, and Kristina Torres of the University System of Georgia and Bethany Grace-Howe of the Oregon Department of Human Services were appointed as at-large directors by president Ken Miguel. They will each serve a one-year term. There were no contested elections this year.

They join president Ken Miguel of KGO-TV, vice president of print & online Erik Hall of The Telegraph, and at-large directors Troy Diggs of CBS News Philadelphia and Sharif Durhams of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution on the 2025-2026 board of directors.

“NLGJA continues to thrive because of the dedication of its board and members,” said National Board President Ken Miguel. “A strong, diverse, and representative board makes our organization more resilient and better able to serve the full breadth of our community. We are always looking to develop the next generation of leaders, and we especially encourage members of color and trans and gender-nonconforming members to consider board service. Their perspectives and leadership are vital to our continued growth.”

The NLGJA board also voted to confirm the establishment of a chapter at Ball State University. The Northern California chapter was revived as well, as the board voted to confirm Kelsi Thorud of CBS News as president, Katie Bourzac (self-employed) as vice president, and Danielle McKinney of the California Press Foundation, Desmond Meagley of the Bay Area 97.1 FM – KALW News, and Eliot Faine of the Peralta Citizen as at-large directors.

It’s never too early to start considering a run for a leadership position. Chapter leadership elections will begin later this winter, and the next round of national board leadership elections will open in Summer 2026. Learn more about running for leadership here.

##

About NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists:

NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists is a journalist-led association working within the news media to advance fair and accurate coverage of LGBTQ+ communities and issues. We promote diverse and inclusive workplaces by holding the industry accountable and providing education, professional development and mentoring. For more information, visit www.nlgja.org.