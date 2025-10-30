Announcing the Recipients of the 2025 Phillips-Green Family Scholarship

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: October 30, 2025

Contact: Clare Lefebure

clare@nlgja.org

WASHINGTON, DC (October 30, 2025) – Today, NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists named CONNECT students Chelsea Kurnick and Kimberly Olivas the recipients of the 2025 Phillips-Green Family Scholarship. These scholarships provide financial assistance to two CONNECT participants in order to support their participation in the CONNECT Student Journalism Training Project and help launch their careers as young journalists.

“We’re proud to partner with the Phillips-Green Family Fund,” said NLGJA Executive Director Adam Pawlus. “Their generosity allows us to keep investing in the next generation of journalists whose work reflects our commitment to a more equitable and inclusive media landscape.”

Our CONNECT Student Journalism Training Project provides real-world, hands-on experience to students or recent graduates pursuing a career in journalism. The Phillips-Green Family Fund aims to provide organizations with financial assistance that work towards the education and well-being of women, children, and families. Their support helps make it possible for students in financial need to participate in our CONNECT program.

About the Recipients:

Chelsea Kurnick is pursuing a master’s degree in journalism at UC Berkeley as well as a paralegal certificate from Santa Ana College. She is currently a freelance reporter and photographer with work appearing in several California publications. They co-founded Santa Rosa Zine Fest and have a background in LGBTQIA+ community organizing and film programming.

Kimberly Olivas is a senior at Texas State University studying journalism. She is currently a digital media assistant for The Graduate College at Texas State University, as well as an Assistant Producer at KTSW 89.9. Her work has earned her national recognition from the National Student Employment Association.

###

About NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists:

NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists is a journalist-led association working within the news media to advance fair and accurate coverage of LGBTQ+ communities and issues. We promote diverse and inclusive workplaces by holding the industry accountable and providing education, professional development and mentoring. For more information, visit www.nlgja.org.