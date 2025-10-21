Supporting Members After Recent Layoffs at NBC

Last week, NBC announced that recent restructuring had resulted in layoffs affecting staff at several of their diversity-focused verticals, including NBC OUT. We know several of our members have been impacted, and NLGJA is here to offer support and resources.

Over the past year, we have waived membership fees for affected journalists, ensuring continued access to our community and resources, including our Job Board. We encourage those impacted, whether by the NBC layoffs or elsewhere, to reach out at info@nlgja.org. We are also developing additional informational resources specifically for journalists navigating job loss. If you have been impacted by layoffs and are searching for guidance on specific topics or questions, please let us know so that we can tailor our resources to your needs.

We also ask that if you have been affected by the layoffs at NBC, please let us know by emailing info@nlgja.org. This information helps us understand the full impact on our membership and identify whether journalists from marginalized communities are being disproportionately affected by industry layoffs. This information can help strengthen our advocacy efforts.

These newsroom cuts do not just impact individual journalists. They erode diversity across the media landscape, and run the risk of reducing the amount of high quality LGBTQ+ coverage that is available to readers. NLGJA urges news leaders to explore alternatives to layoffs and prioritize retaining diverse voices. Financial challenges are real, but they can be addressed through innovative strategies that preserve both sustainability and inclusivity.

We understand this has been a difficult year for many in journalism. NLGJA is ready to advocate for you and support you through these challenges.

In solidarity,

NLGJA National Board President Ken Miguel