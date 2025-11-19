LGBT NATIONAL HELP CENTER RELEASES CRITICAL NEW WEBSITE TO HELP PROTECT OUR COMMUNITY’S RIGHTS

San Francisco, CA, November 19, 2025 — LGBT PridePath is a free website at www.LGBTPridePath.org , designed to help the LGBTQ+ community make informed decisions regarding the potential need to relocate, based on LGBTQ+ laws and protections that are individually important to them, or to compare two locations side-by-side. Simply input a zip code, mark the legal protections and other factors that are individually important, and see which communities are the closest that offer those protections.

All of our community should be able to live anywhere in the United States and feel safe and protected. Our laws should protect ALL of us. But the reality is that some cities and towns simply don’t offer equal protection.

The team at the LGBT National Hotline (LGBThotline.org), a trusted non-profit celebrating 30 years of serving the LGBT community, has been working on LGBTPridePath.org for nearly a year, and are proud to offer it as an important new free tool.

At the LGBT National Help Center, data integrity is vital. This program has been highly researched and will be updated regularly to ensure accurate and up-to-date information.

Additionally, privacy is our priority. We do not collect, store or share personally identifiable information.

For more information, contact LGBTPridePath@LGBThotline.org .

