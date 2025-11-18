Stonewall Village NYC and La Vida Pride Launch New Partnership with “Less Fear, More Fierce: Queer End-of-Life Planning” Discussion Series

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE — MEDIA DISTRIBUTION

West Palm Beach, FL — November 12, 2025 — Stonewall Village NYC, a program of Stonewall Community Development Corporation, and La Vida Pride LGBTQ+ eCommunity, an initiative of Treece Financial Group, announce their partnership to educate and empower LGBTQ+ people to face aging, illness, caregiving, and grief with courage and community connections.

Their first joint initiative, Less Fear, More Fierce: Queer End-of-Life Planning, is a six-part online discussion series exploring mortality, caregiving, and legacy through a queer and trans-affirming lens. The series begins January 14, 2026, and continues monthly through June 10, 2026.

“Mortality makes our lives precious, and there’s a joy in exploring how we can take control as we plan for the end of it,” said Paul Nagle, Founding Executive Director of Stonewall CDC. “Our two expert facilitators are inspirations and full of resources and wisdom. It will be empowering.”

“By combining our resources with Stonewall Village NYC, La Vida Pride can offer more innovative and life-enhancing programs to expand our reach to those who may be isolated or lonely,” said David Traupman, La Vida Pride’s Community Director. “I am excited about this series’ intergenerational approach to foster deeper connections between younger queer and older LGBTQ+ adults. I’ve already gained so many insights working with our younger peers while planning this discussion series.”

Co-facilitated by End-of-life Doula Hannah Yore and Hospice Chaplain Sarah Miller, Less Fear, More Fierce offers a compassionate, inclusive, and inspiring approach to end-of-life topics. Designed for LGBTQ+ people of all ages—and those who care for them—the program explores illness, dying, and grief not as medical or legal tasks alone, but as deeply human, spiritual, and creative experiences.

Program Topics Include:

Beyond Rainbows: The intersections of queerness, mortality, and grief

Sex, Death & Sacred Spaces: Reclaiming spirituality through a queer lens

Young, Old & Queer All Over: Intergenerational perspectives on illness and mortality

Until Your Last Queer Breath: End-of-life financial and estate planning

Grief Beyond Graves: Healing collective, disenfranchised grief and loss

Canvas of the Heart: Legacy-making through art and memory

Through this collaboration, Stonewall Village NYC and La Vida Pride aim to bridge generations and reimagine queer aging and legacy. The series underscores a shared belief: that planning for the end of life is not an act of fear—but of fierce love and liberation.

About Stonewall Village NYC

Stonewall Village NYC is a program of Stonewall Community Development Corporation (Stonewall CDC), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit working to create safe, affordable housing and respectful health services for LGBTQ+ older adults and families in New York City. Its virtual “village” provides community, education, and resources for LGBTQ+ elders seeking connection and empowerment.

About La Vida Pride LGBTQ+ eCommunity

La Vida Pride is a national platform dedicated to LGBTQ+ wellness, resilience, and inclusive end-of-life education. An educational and advocacy initiative of Treece Financial Group of South Florida, this online community offers courses, resources, and connections to help queer older adults reduce loneliness, isolation, and navigate aging, mental and physical health, caregiving, end-of-life, and legacy planning.

About Less Fear, More Fierce: Queer End-of-Life Planning

Welcome to a bold, radically welcoming queer space for exploring the realities and unique challenges of confronting and planning for our mortality, honoring the full spectrum of queer experience in both life and death. Visit

