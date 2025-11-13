The TransLatin@ Coalition To Honor Gia Gunn at the 11th Annual GARRAS Fashion Show

Gia Gunn to be honored with the 2025 Trans Spirit of Resilience Award

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – LOS ANGELES, CA – November 13, 2025 – International performance artist Gia Gunn will be honored with the “Trans Spirit of Resilience” award at the 11th Annual GARRAS (Groundbreaking Activism Redirecting & Reforming All Systems) Fashion Show hosted by The TransLatin@ Coalition (TLC), the largest trans-led organization in the United States founded by Latina immigrants. Designers and audiences will gather to celebrate trans joy at this legendary fashion show on Saturday, November 15, 2025 at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, with doors opening at 7:00 PM and the fashion show beginning at 8:00 PM.

The “Trans Spirit of Resilience” award is honored to Two-Spirit, transgender, gender-expansive, and intersex (2TGI) individuals and advocates who strive for representation, uplift their community, give back, and champion 2TGI joy. On Trans Visibility Day in 2017, Gunn publicly came out as a transgender woman and has since been using her platform to educate others about trans-related issues as well as spread messages of acceptance and self-love. Gunn aims to inspire people to be themselves through her words and performances as an outspoken advocate – having traveled the world in headlining venues that hold thousands. Gunn is best known for being a contestant on Season 6 of RuPaul’s Drag Race – placing 10th, and on RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 4 – where she placed 8th and was the first trans contestant on the show. She has been in several additional drag shows on television, as well as being featured on multiple music videos and more with her fellow queens. Gunn is proudly Japanese American. Having begun her training in kabuki theatre, she often shares her culture in special Japanese-inspired performances on television, live performances, and more – including classical Japanese dance performances on her YouTube channel.

Joining Gia Gunn at the 2025 GARRAS Fashion Show are bold, authentic, and unapologetic designers of brands that celebrate individuality and self expression. For some designers, this marks the official debut of their brand to the public. From fashion for queens, men’s couture, intimates, formal wear for weddings and quinceañeras, to upcycled clothing and custom-made unisex garments – there is truly something for everybody at the 2025 GARRAS Fashion Show.

Designers Include:

Antonio of He by Luhan, Men’s Couture

Leandra Rose of LEANDRAG , Fashion for Queens

Enrique Montes (The King of Fashion) of Dreams Bridal , Formal Wear

Vanessa Cervantes and Metzli of BornXNaked , Intimates & Fashion

Müko of Müko Upcycle, Upcycled and Transformed Custom-Made Clothes

Ayo of ObaAyo , Custom-Made Unisex Clothing

Marisol Martinez & Simi Aguilar of Simi Creations , Grandmother & Granddaughter Designer Duo

The event not only showcases creative and innovative designs but also awards two $5,000 vocational scholarships and celebrates community. More than just a fashion show, GARRAS represents a significant milestone in visibility and representation for the 2TGI community. Last year’s show was a record-breaking success, drawing over 700 attendees and raising nearly $300,000. Special guests included Zaya Wade and TS Madison, Shakina, Alexandra Grey, and Courtney Revolution to name a few.

Bamby Salcedo, TLC President & CEO, shared, “The GARRAS Fashion Show is a significant event to the TGI community because it contrasts Transgender Day of Remembrance. It’s a day that celebrates and uplifts the lives of 2TGI people who are still here. Particularly in these political times, we must celebrate our community showcasing our lives because our existence is resistance!”

Tickets and sponsorship opportunities are now available! Anybody (the general public) is available to purchase tickets to attend this event. Everyone is encouraged to come celebrate! Proceeds of the event and all tickets will go directly to the 2TGI community. Secure your spot and join us for this groundbreaking event here: https://give.translatinacoalition.org/event/garras-2025-fashion-show-fundraiser/e692358

Interviews are available prior to the event and on-site at the red carpet. Media can arrange interviews with TLC President & CEO Bamby Salcedo, TLC Vice President & COO Maria Roman-Taylor, or participating designers.

ABOUT THE TRANSLATIN@ COALITION

Founded in 2009, the TransLatin@ Coalition (TLC) began as a grassroots movement led by Trans Latin@ immigrants in Los Angeles. Recognizing the urgent needs of Two-Spirit, transgender, gender expansive, and intersex (2TGI) Latin@ immigrants, TLC created a space for advocacy, empowerment, and direct support. Today, TLC is a nationally recognized organization with representation in 10 states, serving all 2TGI communities. In addition to advocating for systemic change, TLC provides direct services through its Center for Violence Prevention and Transgender Wellness, established in 2015 to address structural, institutional, and interpersonal violence affecting the 2TGI community. Supported by state, local, and private funding, TLC continues expanding services across Los Angeles County, with a mission to break down barriers and ensure all 2TGI individuals have access to the resources they need to thrive.

