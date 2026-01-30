NLGJA Condemns Arrests of Don Lemon and Georgia Fort

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

January 30, 2026

NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists condemns the arrests of journalist and NLGJA Lifetime Member Don Lemon and journalist Georgia Fort for engaging in newsgathering. Their arrests should alarm all Americans who believe in the Constitution and a functioning democracy.

The federal government cannot arrest journalists simply because it objects to their reporting. Journalists must be allowed to document protests and matters of public concern without fear of detention or prosecution, as guaranteed by the First Amendment.

NLGJA joins other journalism organizations in calling for the immediate release of Lemon and Fort and a clear explanation of the legal basis for their arrests. We stand with them today, and with all journalists who have been threatened, demeaned, and targeted by this administration An attack on one journalist is an attack on press freedom itself. A free and independent press must be protected. NLGJA stands with Lemon, Fort and all other journalists who have been targeted simply for doing their constitutionally protected jobs.