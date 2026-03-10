Gio Benitez To Be Honored at Upcoming Headlines & Headliners Event

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: March 10, 2026

Contact: Clare Lefebure

clare@nlgja.org

WASHINGTON, D.C. (March 10, 2026) – NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists is pleased to announce that Good Morning America weekend co-anchor Gio Benitez will be awarded the 2026 NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists Randy Shilts Award at the association’s upcoming Headlines & Headliners New York benefit event. The award honors journalists who consistently bring stories of the LGBTQ+ community to life in mainstream media outlets and was named in honor of Randy Shilts who is widely credited with being the first reporter to cover the “gay beat” for a major metropolitan newspaper. The award will be presented at Headlines & Headliners on April 16 at 7 Hudson Square.

The money raised at Headlines & Headliners helps to fund the association’s year-round work to support LGBTQ+ journalists and advance fair and accurate coverage of LGBTQ+ individuals, issues and populations. Tickets cost $175 for non-members, $125 for members, and $50 for student and early career members.

“In the current era of persistent anti-LGBTQ+ repression, Gio Benitez’ work stands out for its fearless insistence on bringing our community’s stories to mainstream audiences,” said NLGJA National Board President Ken Miguel. “The courageous compassion that he brings to his coverage is inspiring to everyone working in news, and it is an honor to recognize his achievements.”

Benitez is co-anchor of “Good Morning America” on Saturday and Sunday and transportation correspondent for ABC News, based in New York. He covers aviation, space, railroads and the auto industry across all ABC News programs and platforms. He has covered a wide range of stories for the network, including the Pulse nightclub shooting, El Chapo’s underground escape from a Mexican prison and the Boston Marathon bombing. He has a long history of breaking exclusive investigative stories as part of the series, “GMA Investigates.” Before joining ABC News in 2013, he was a reporter for WFOR-TV in Miami, where he covered the 2012 presidential election and the Trayvon Martin case.

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About NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists:

NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists is a journalist-led association working within the news media to advance fair and accurate coverage of LGBTQ+ communities and issues. We promote diverse and inclusive workplaces by holding the industry accountable and providing education, professional development and mentoring. For more information, visit www.nlgja.org.