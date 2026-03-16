Nominations for The 2026 Curve Fellowship for Emerging Journalists Now Open

Nominations for The Curve Fellowship for Emerging Journalists, sponsored by The Curve Foundation, are now open. The deadline to submit a nomination is April 20, 2026.

The Curve Fellowship for Emerging Journalists was created to recognize and support emerging journalistic writers who are focused on raising the visibility of LGBTQ+ women and nonbinary people. Emerging is defined here as those who began working in journalism between three to ten years ago. Standout recipients do so by telling the stories and elevating the voices of lesbians, queer women, trans people, and nonbinary people.

Applicants may nominate themselves or be nominated by another individual. To apply, applicants must complete the nomination form. Applicants should provide three work samples with their application. Applicants do not need to be a member of NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists to apply.

As part of the fellowship, fellows will receive:

A $5,000 cash award from The Curve Foundation

One-year complimentary membership to NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists

Complimentary registration for the NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists Convention in San Francisco, CA from Sept. 10-13 (candidates must be able to attend the full Convention to be eligible for the fellowship)

A stipend provided to cover the costs of attending the convention, including travel and lodging

An opportunity to gather at the convention and meet the rest of the cohort

A professional mentor selected by The Curve Foundation in conjunction with NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists

Quarterly scheduled meetings with fellowship mentors and the cohort of fellows for brainstorming, feedback sharing, and support

Learn more and apply here.