Tello Films Serves Up Southern Flavor and Queer Joy with New Original Series “Boudin and Bullshit” Starring Brandy Cavitt

Nashville, TN — 4-15-2026 — Tello Films, the leading LGBTQ+ streaming platform, is bringing bold flavor, unapologetic humor, and authentic Cajun culture to screens everywhere with its newest original cooking series, Boudin and Bullshit. Hosted by Brandy Cavitt — a self- proclaimed lifelong “Gayjun” (gay + Cajun) — the show blends mouthwatering Louisiana cuisine with candid storytelling and laugh-out-loud moments.

Episodes 1, 2, and 3 of Boudin and Bullshit will premiere May 1, exclusively on Tello Films, offering viewers a front-row seat to the rich culinary traditions and vibrant culture of South Louisiana — all served with Brandy’s signature wit and charm.

Watch Episode 1: https://youtu.be/2M8CI5_jtfo

Watch the Trailer: https://www.tellofilms.com/ featured/videos/boudin- bullshit-preview-coming-may-1

From perfectly seasoned boudin to heartfelt conversations rooted in identity, family, and community, Boudin and Bullshit is more than a cooking show — it’s a celebration of heritage, resilience, and queer joy.

Brandy Cavitt brings a fresh voice to food television, proudly embracing both sides of her identity. “”I am out here cooking this food and telling these stories anyway.” Cavitt says. “Turning the camera on gave me the ability to do something I’ve always wanted to do, and couldn’t figure out how. I just want to keep my culture alive, and the best way to do that is through the oral tradition of my Cajun ancestors.”

Producer Stacey Lee Powell, a Lafayette native, says the show holds a special place in her heart.

“Lafayette is one of the most magical places in the world when it comes to food and culture,” says Powell. “There’s a soul in the cooking there — something you can’t replicate anywhere else. With Boudin and Bullshit, we wanted to capture that spirit and share it with the world through a queer lens. Brandy does that beautifully, with humor, heart, and authenticity.”

With its mix of bold recipes, cultural pride, and unfiltered conversations, Boudin and Bullshit invites audiences to pull up a chair, grab a plate, and stay for the stories.

Episodes 1–3 premiere May 1 on Tello Films, with more to come.

Media Contact & Interview Opportunities

Brandy Cavitt and producer Stacey Lee Powell are available for interviews. For press inquiries, interview requests, or additional materials, please contact: Christin@tellofilms.com

About Tello Films

Tello Films is the longest-running LGBTQ+ streaming platform, dedicated to telling authentic, diverse stories that center queer voices and experiences. From original series to films and documentaries, Tello Films continues to build a global community through inclusive storytelling.