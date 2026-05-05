Add LGBTNearMe.org, the largest queer resource database to your own site

For Immediate Release: May 2026

LGBTnearMe.org, a program of the LGBT National Help Center, is the largest database of nearly 22,000 LGBTQ+ -specific resources and community connections is now available as a easy to add website widget for LGBTQ+ organizations and businesses to help connect their local community to gender-affirming care, support groups, crisis prevention, queer-owned businesses, social groups and so much more! A request for the source code can be made at www.LGBTnearMe.org/widget .

At the LGBT National Help Center, where we are celebrating 30 years of vital community service and support has seen a rise in isolation and disconnect in the past few years. To combat that we have made our resource database available to the community so that all our community members can find the local support, care, and community they deserve.

In a time when so many are trying to pull apart and separate the LGBTQ+ community, LGBTnearMe.org offers a way to build stronger bonds within the community, provide easy access to localized resources, support LGBTQ+-owned businesses, and uplift and encourage community solidarity.

LGBTnearMe.org, the largest community resources database listing throughout the US and Canada, offers multiple categories such as health services, social, and youth services and is searchable by zip code and distance to create a personalized search. Unlike most other resource databases, LGBTnearMe.org is constantly being updated by real-life, caring humans, not AI, to help ensure accuracy.

This is a free service and open to the public; there is no tracking of searches, and organizations can customize the look and size of the search tool for their specific website. Additionally, options for an all-ages or youth-only version are available. Simple request at LGBTnearMe.org/widget .

LGBTnearMe.org is a program of the LGBT National Help Center, which operates the LGBT National Hotline (888-843-4564), the LGBT National Youth Talkline (800-246-7743) and other national crisis prevention hotlines and online programs and services to provide the LGBTQ+ vital life affirming support, affirmation and care. All services are free and one-to-one conversations are confidential. For more information on programs: www.LGBThotline.org, for questions Help@LGBThotline.org

Contact:

Aaron Almanza, Executive Director

415-355-0003

help@lgbthotline.org / Aaron@lgbthotline.org