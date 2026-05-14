Bloomsbury Academics to Publish Healing Sacred Wounds: A Guide to Healing from Religious and Spiritual Trauma by Award-Winning Queer Therapist, Influencer, and Author SC Nealy, LPC (@scnealy)

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Pages: 224

ISBN: 9798765158838

Imprint: Bloomsbury Academic

Release Date: August 20, 2026

Author: SC Nealy, LPC

Preorder: https://www.bloomsbury.com/us/healing-sacred-wounds-9798765158838/

Description:

Provides a clinically grounded, compassionate framework for understanding and healing religious and spiritual trauma. Written by an experienced therapist and trauma specialist, it offers readers practical tools to name their wounds, reclaim agency, and move toward wholeness-whether or not they choose to remain within a religious tradition.

Drawing on empirical research, therapeutic practice, and the author’s own lived experience, SC Nealy explains how harmful religious environments can produce trauma symptoms comparable to those associated with abuse, coercion, and complex PTSD. It clarifies what religious trauma is, how it manifests emotionally and physically, and why it has remained underrecognized despite its widespread impact. Particular attention is given to the experiences of LGBTQ+ individuals, for whom religious harm is often compounded by rejection, shame, and identity-based violence.

Each chapter combines psychoeducation with guided reflection and self-directed exercises designed to support healing. Readers are invited to identify and validate traumatic experiences, challenge internalized blame and shame, establish healthy boundaries, and cultivate self-compassion. Nealy also addresses the complexities of witnessing or participating in harm, offering pathways for accountability, repair, and forgiveness without minimizing injury.

Rather than prescribing a single outcome, the book honors multiple paths forward. Some readers may choose to rebuild a faith identity on their own terms; others may step away from religion entirely. Both choices are treated as valid expressions of healing. Discussion questions support use by clinicians, support groups, and educational settings, while an accompanying online Toolbox for Survivors provides worksheets and additional resources.

Accessible, affirming, and grounded in years of clinical expertise, this guide offers a hopeful path for survivors and helps them move toward long-term psychological well-being.

Author Biography:

SC Nealy, LPC, ACS (they/she) is a licensed therapist and award-winning speaker in religious and spiritual trauma with over seventeen years of clinical experience in the Washington, DC area. They are the founding director of LGBT+ Counseling Collaborative and taught psychology at Marymount University, specializing in complex PTSD and LGBTQIA+ mental health. Nealy is also a bestselling novelist, with over 250,000 books sold under the pen name Sarah Robinson.

Author Socials:

@scnealy (Instagram), @booksbysarahrobinson (Facebook), @scnealy (TikTok)

Website: lgbtcounselingdmv.com