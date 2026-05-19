LEZ GO TRAVEL SHOW HITS THE BOURBON TRAIL IN NEW EPISODE — AND DAYTIME EMMY SUBMISSIONS 

LGBTQ Travel Series Submitted for Outstanding Show, Host, and Directing Recognition

[Nashville, TN, May 21] — Lez Go Travel Show, the celebrated LGBTQ travel series, today announced the release of its newest episode, “The Bourbon Trail” — a spirited journey through one of America’s most iconic and welcoming destinations. The episode is available now on Tello Films, the longest-running LGBTQ+ streaming platform.

The announcement comes alongside exciting news from the awards circuit: Lez Go Travel Show has been officially submitted to the Daytime Emmy Awards in three categories — Outstanding Travel and Adventure Program, Outstanding Show Host for Stacey Powell, and Outstanding Directing for Christin Baker.

“The Bourbon Trail episode captures exactly what Lez Go is all about — adventure, authenticity, and showing LGBTQ travelers that the world is wide open for us,” said Stacey Powell, host and executive producer. “Being submitted for Daytime Emmy recognition in three categories is a true honor and a testament to our entire team.”

In the new episode, host Stacey Powell explores the legendary Kentucky Bourbon Trail, uncovering the rich history, breathtaking landscapes, and warm hospitality that make it a must visit for LGBTQ travelers and bourbon lovers alike. From distillery tours to local culture, the episode showcases the destination with the inclusive, vibrant lens that has made Lez Go a fan favorite.

Director Christin Baker brings her signature visual storytelling to the episode, continuing a creative partnership with Powell that has defined the show’s acclaimed aesthetic.

About Lez Go Travel Show

Lez Go Travel Show is an LGBTQ+ travel and lifestyle series that celebrates connection, community, and exploration through a queer lens. Streaming exclusively on Tello Films, the series follows host Stacey Powell as she travels the world discovering inclusive destinations, meeting inspiring people, and sharing authentic experiences that empower LGBTQ+ travelers to feel safe, seen, and excited to explore. Hosted by Stacey Powell and directed by Christin Baker, the series has become a leading voice in LGBTQ travel media.

Watch the Bourbon Trail episode: https://www.tellofilms.com/videos/lez-go-s4-e-4-bourbon trail

Follow Lez Go Travel Show: @LezGoTravelShow / @TelloFilms