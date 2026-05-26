NLGJA to participate in Annual Give OUT Day on June 4th

Give OUT Day is a month-long fundraising campaign, and includes the only national day of giving for the LGBTQ+ community. In 2025 alone, Give OUT Day raised over $850 thousand for LGBTQ+ nonprofits in all 50 states.

WASHINGTON, D.C., May 26, 2026 — NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists is excited to participate in the annual Give OUT Day on Thursday, June 4th. Give OUT Day, a nationwide grassroots giving event organized by GiveMN, has raised millions for organizations across the country. NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists received over $7,000 in gifts from donors during Give OUT Day 2025. This critical funding supported student journalist programs, professional development for members, and our outreach programs that educate newsrooms about how to cover LGBTQ+ people and stories.

NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists is a journalist-led association working within the news media to advance fair and accurate coverage of LGBTQ+ communities and issues. We promote diverse and inclusive workplaces by holding the industry accountable and providing education, professional development and mentoring. We envision fair representation and respect of diverse LGBTQ+ communities in newsrooms and news coverage.

“NLGJA is so proud to be celebrating our 35th annual convention this year, and we are grateful to all the amazing LGBTQ+ journalists and allies throughout the decades who have stood up for the truth and the right of the public to have accurate information about LGBTQ+ people and issues. Your support during Give OUT Day will help us continue fighting back against misinformation and working for better representation of LGBTQ+ people in media.” – Adam Pawlus, Executive Director of NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists

This year, Give Out Day is June 4. Early Giving begins on Thursday, May 28, and closes on June 30 so that organizations can continue to fundraise throughout Pride Month.

To follow along with Give OUT Day and make a gift to NLGJA, visit the Give OUT Day website beginning May 28th, and use #GiveOutDay26 to join in the conversation online.

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