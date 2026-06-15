A Raw LGBTQ+ Memoir of Survival

June 15, 2026

Media Contact: Anthony Reyes

504-495-4577

sidneyalvarez@yoursoulmateexpired.com

Sidney A. Alvarez’s Your Soulmate Expired, And That’s OK explores hidden love, surviving heartbreak, and the long road back to self-worth.

PHOENIX, Ariz. — Sidney A. Alvarez, a television and brand journalist and lifelong storyteller, has released his debut book, Your Soulmate Expired, And That’s OK, a raw memoir and therapeutic survival guide about heartbreak, LGBTQ+ identity, mental health, sexual assault, and learning to love again after the end of a twenty-three-year relationship.

“For many LGBTQ+ people, heartbreak is not just about losing a relationship. Sometimes it is also about grieving the years we spent hiding, shrinking, or accepting less than we deserved,” said Alvarez.

About the book:

Alvarez offers eight lessons to help recover and move forward from heartbreak. It is a survival manual written from the wreckage of a twenty-three–year relationship that ended abruptly and without closure. Through deeply personal storytelling, Alvarez recounts growing up gay in an environment where self-respect was dismantled early by family, religion, culture, and professional discrimination.

Each chapter confronts a truth many avoid:

· Respecting Yourself

· Hiding Your Feelings

· Owning Your Wrongdoings

· Using Your TV Voice

· Believing in Vampires

· Relationship Hierarchies

· What Value Do People Bring into Your Life

He writes openly about mental health, suicide attempts, religious shame, workplace discrimination, and the cost of living unseen. His honesty is uncomfortable by design.

“This book is messy because life is messy. It’s for anyone who has ever loved someone deeply, lost themselves in the process, and wondered if they would ever feel whole again,” Alvarez said. “I wanted to write the book I needed when I was trying to survive the end of my relationship.”

Alvarez is not a therapist or counselor. He is just a regular guy who fell in love, lost himself, and at times, fell through the cracks of therapy while trying to heal. His book is not clinical advice; it is lived experience, written for others who may be trying to survive the same kind of heartbreak.

Your Soulmate Expired, And That’s OK is now available through Amazon at https://a.co/d/0edKVlcP.

More information is available at https://www.yoursoulmateexpired.com.

Available for interviews and commentary.

About Sidney Alvarez:

Sidney Alvarez is a multi-Emmy-Award-winning broadcast journalist and lifelong storyteller whose work has spanned major media markets across the United States. Known for his compassionate, human-centered approach to storytelling, Sidney has dedicated his career to giving a voice to others. Sidney grew up in both El Paso, Texas and New Orleans, Louisiana and currently lives in Phoenix, Arizona.