Announcing the Winners of the 2026 Excellence in Journalism Awards

FOR RELEASE: Friday, June 19, 2026 PRESS CONTACT: Clare Lefebure Press@nlgja.org or 202-588-9888

WASHINGTON, DC – Today, NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists announced the recipients of its 2026 Excellence in Journalism Awards, recognizing exemplary reporting produced in 2025. Lydia Polgreen was named the Journalist of the Year. The Sarah Pettit Memorial Award for the LGBTQ+ Journalist of the Year was awarded to Evan Urquhart. Rachel Ward, Mark Kelley, Grant LaFleche, Matthew Pierce, Ryan Ferguson and Jonathan Castell were awarded the Al Neuharth Award for Innovation in Investigative Journalism for their work on “The Fifth Estate: The Shadow War on Libraries.”

“Announcing the winners of our Excellence in Journalism Awards is one of my favorite parts of this job,” said NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists Executive Director Adam Pawlus. “Each year, I am blown away by the work our community produces. Their creativity, their rigor, their dogged courage in pursuit of stories that are too often ignored—this is the work that matters. This year’s winners show what can happen when queer journalists are given the resources they need, and LGBTQ+ stories are given the spotlight they deserve. “Congratulations to all of the winners, and thank you for your vital coverage of LGBTQ+ communities, people and issues.” The NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists Excellence in Journalism Awards were established in 1993 to foster, recognize and reward excellence in journalism on issues related to the LGBTQ+ community. The 2026 NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists Excellence in Journalism Awards recipients are: Special Recognition Awards Journalist of the Year Award Lydia Polgreen Sarah Pettit Memorial Award for the LGBTQ+ Journalist of the Year Evan Urquhart The Al Neuharth Award for Innovation in Investigative Journalism Rachel Ward, Mark Kelley, Grant LaFleche, Matthew Pierce, Ryan Ferguson and Jonathan Castell for “The Fifth Estate: The Shadow War on Libraries” for CBC News Print/Online Awards Excellence in Book Writing Award J. Lester Feder for “The Queer Face of War: Portraits and Stories from Ukraine” in Verlag Kettler Excellence in Feature Writing Award Reia Li for “The 80-year rise, fall and rebirth of Phoenix’s lesbian bar scene” in The Arizona Republic Excellence in Feature Writing, Non-Daily Award Kat Joplin for “Homecoming: A Night at the Nguyen Hue Kiki Ball 3” in No One Magazine Excellence in Long Form Journalism Award Sam Donndelinger for “Gay Boys and Sex Trafficking: An Under-Resourced Epidemic” in Uncloseted Media Excellence in Newswriting Award Theresa Gaffney for “Early-career trans researchers reconsider their futures amid lost funding and fear” in STAT Excellence in Newswriting, Non-Daily Award Jo Yurcaba and Brooke Sopelsa for “At least 21 hospitals have ended or restricted trans care for minors since January” in NBC News Excellence in Photojournalism Award Tara Pixley, Lydia Chebbine, Mariah Miranda, Piera Moore, and Manuel Orbegozo for “Pride 2025: A look inside the pop-up parties reimagining queer joy” in The 19th Excellence in Profile Writing Award Tom Fitzgerald and Lorenzo Marquez for “Harlow’s Still Here” in The Philadelphia Inquirer Excellence in Sports Writing Award Noah White for “Inclusion and opportunity: The rising Buffalo queer sports scene” in The Buffalo News Excellence in Student Journalism Award Carly Gist for “The care that you provided saved my child’s life’: Illinois continues to protect youth transgender care” in The Daily Egyptian Excellence in Travel Writing Award Christopher Muther for “In deeply conservative Florida, St. Petersburg’s vibrant LGBTQ scene is a joyful anomaly of inclusion” in The Boston Globe Digital Awards Excellence in Blogging Award Mark S. King for “Exposed Document Links HIV Leaders to ‘Betrayal of People with HIV” for MyFabulousDisease.com Excellence in Digital Video Award Cyd Ziegler, Jim Buzinski and editors for “Ballin’ Out: LGBTQ athletes on the USA Women’s Wheelchair Basketball Team” for Outsports.com Excellence in Multimedia Award Jinglin Jingan for “The Address Book: A Pocket-sized Guide to Gay Freedom” in JoVRnalism Excellence in Online Journalism Award Tony Bravo and Stephen Lam for “Inside Heklina’s Closet” in The San Francisco Chronicle Editorial Awards Excellence in Column Writing Award Michael Luongo for “Carrying My New Husband Across the Threshold” in The New York Times Excellence in Opinion/Editorial Writing Award Michael Luongo for “Carrying My New Husband Across the Threshold” in The New York Times Broadcast Awards Excellence in Documentary Award Jack Doyle, Emily Judem, Rob Tokanel and Stephanie Leydon for “Living in Pryde” in GBH News Excellence in Local Television Award Patrick Sammon, Amir Jaffer, Julianne Donofrio, Pate Felts and Charles Francis for “Lou’s Legacy: A Reporter’s Life at the Washington Blade” for WETA PBS Excellence in Network Television Award ABC News Studios for “ABC News Studios – Late to the Party: Coming Out Later in Life” for ABC Excellence in Podcasts Award Lynne Gerber, Siri Colom and Ariana Nedelman for “When We All Get to Heaven” for Slate Excellence in Radio Award Nicola Luksic for “The unforgivable crime of being queer in Africa” for CBC News Coverage Awards Excellence in Bisexual Coverage Award Lois Shearing and Oliver Haug for “Bisexuality and the right wing” in Xtra Excellence in Business Coverage Award Imogen Sayers and Spencer Macnaughton for “Biblically Responsible Investing Is Booming and LGBTQ Americans Are Paying the Price” in Uncloseted Media Excellence in Critique Writing Award Jennifer Huberdeau for “Steve Locke’s ‘the fire next time’ confronts violence against Black and queer communities” in The Berkshire Eagle Excellence in Education Coverage Award Emma Paidra and Spencer Macnaughton for “Biting, Throwing, Burning and Whipping Children Is Still Legal in Many Parts of the U.S. Why?” in Uncloseted Media Excellence in Food Writing Award Justin Shing-Jo Lo for “Dinner Party Politics” in Richmond Times-Dispatch Excellence in Health or Fitness Coverage Award Greg Jaffe for “The Army Was the Only Life She Knew. Trump’s Trans Ban Cast Her Out” in The New York Times Excellence in HIV/AIDS Coverage Award Hope Pisoni for “The Staggering Scale of Trump’s ‘War on HIV’” in Uncloseted Media Excellence in International Coverage Award Sadiya Ansari, Enrique Anarte Lazo, Jacob Templin, Nyasha Kadandara, Evelyn Kahungu, Adam Rosenberg and Jackson Okata for “Why LGBTQ+ refugees no longer want to stay in Kenya” in Context/Thomson Reuters Foundation Excellence in Legal Coverage Award Sabrina Eaton for “Plan to strip transgender gun rights draws comparisons to other discriminatory laws” in Cleveland Plain Dealer/cleveland.com Excellence in Nonbinary and Gender Nonconforming Coverage Award CD Davidson-Hiers for “Trans News Initiative” for the Trans Journalists Association, the University of Miami and Polygraph Excellence in Political Coverage Award Abby Vesoulis for “Right-Wing Fanatics Are Weaponizing America’s Anti-Discrimination Agency” in Mother Jones Excellence in QPOC Coverage Award Mesgana Waiss, Gwen Ragno, Destiny Howze and Jenna Watson for “The hottest party in Indy that you’ve never heard of” in Mirror Indy Excellence in Religion Coverage Award G. Samantha Rosenthal for “The Largest Gay Denomination in the U.S. is Shrinking. Why?” in Sojourners Excellence in Theatre Coverage Award Matthew Terrell for “Disney, Pride and the power of song: A magical night with the Atlanta Gay Men’s Chorus” in ArtsATL Excellence in Transgender Coverage Award Selena Simmons-Duffin and Diane Webber for “Trump pushes an end to medical care for transgender youth nationally” in NPR Packaging Awards Excellence in Packaging, Print or Online Award David Clarke, Alex Rosa, Brandon Wolfe and Nora Dayton for “The Rainbows They Tried to Erase” in OutSmart Magazine Excellence in Packaging, Broadcast Award Mary Schwager, Mark Berryhill, Darren Garett, Iris Wall, Stuart Sox, Daniel Reynolds, Sam Champion, Sonia Baghdady, Lacy Valenti, Kristen Argis, and Erik Brock for “Out100 Television Special.” Produced by equalpride’s Advocate Originals, streamed on ABC News Live, Hulu, Localish, and fuse. Broadcast on ABC O&O stations and syndicated to stations nationwide. # # # About NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists is a journalist-led association working within the news media to advance fair and accurate coverage of LGBTQ+ communities and issues. We promote diverse and inclusive workplaces by holding the industry accountable and providing education, professional development and mentoring. For more information, visit www.nlgja.org.