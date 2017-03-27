PRESS RELEASE: National Journalists Associations Launch LGBTQ Guide for Spanish-Language Media

WASHINGTON, DC, March 27, 2017—The National LGBTQ Task Force, NLGJA – The Association of LGBTQ Journalists, and the National Association of Hispanic Journalists (NAHJ) have launched a Spanish-language stylebook for journalists reporting on lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) people. First published by NLGJA and NAHJ in 2005, “El Manual de Estilo Sobre la Comunidad Lesbiana, Gay, Bisexual y Transgénero” is available online and can be downloaded here.

“We’re honored to partner with NLGJA and NAHJ in publishing this critical resource to help guide journalists in their reporting on issues affecting LGBTQ people,” said National LGBTQ Task Force Executive Director Rea Carey. “Now more than ever, as we learned all too well as a result of last November’s election, accurate and fair reporting is of the essence.”

The Spanish-language stylebook includes guidance as well as a glossary of terms to use and avoid when reporting on LGBTQ people. Earlier today, representatives from NLGJA, NAHJ, and the National LGBTQ Task Force took part in a live-recorded panel to discuss the stylebook that can be viewed on Facebook.

“NLGJA’s mission is to foster fair and accurate coverage of LGBTQ issues and people, and we’re very excited to make that mission more inclusive and accessible through El Manual de Estilo Sobre La Comunidad Lesbiana, Gay, Biexual y Transgénero. NLGJA is grateful for the cooperation and collaboration of NAHJ and the Task Force in bringing this new resource to life,” said NLGJA Executive Director Adam Pawlus.

The collaborative publication is a result of ongoing efforts to educate journalists on LGBTQ cultural competence, which includes workshops at the annual NLGJA National Convention, NAHJ’s Excellence in Journalism Conference, and the National LGBTQ Task Force’s Creating Change Conference. The 2017 NLGJA National Convention will take place in Philadelphia on September 7-10 and the 2017 Excellence in Journalism Conference is set for September 7-9 in Anaheim, California. The 30th annual Creating Change Conference will take place in Washington, D.C. on January 24-28, 2018.

“In 2005, I served as Co-Chair of the NAHJ GLBT caucus, so this really is a full circle moment for me. NAHJ and NLGJA continue to provide GLBT resources in Spanish and English to our members and journalists across the country. We are elated that The Task Force has facilitated this opportunity for us,” said NAHJ President Brandon Benavides.

NLGJA – The Association of LGBTQ Journalists is an organization of journalists, news executives, media professionals, educators and students working from within the news industry to foster fair and accurate coverage of LGBTQ issues. NLGJA opposes all forms of workplace bias and provides professional development to its members. For more information, visit www.nlgja.org.

The National LGBTQ Task Force works to secure full freedom, justice and equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) people. For over forty years, we have been at the forefront of the social justice movement by training thousands of organizers and advocating for change at the federal, state, and local level. www.thetaskforce.org



The National Association of Hispanic Journalists (NAHJ) is the largest organization of Latino journalists in the United States and dedicated to the recognition and professional advancement of Hispanics in the news industry. The mission of NAHJ is to increase the number of Latinos in the newsrooms and to work toward fair and accurate representation of Latinos in news media. Established in April 1984, NAHJ created a national voice and unified vision for all Hispanic journalists. NAHJ has approximately 2,000 members, including working journalists, journalism students, other media-related professionals and journalism educators. For more information please visit NAHJ.org or follow on Twitter @NAHJ.