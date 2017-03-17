NLGJA, NAHJ and Task Force Lauch Updated “El Manual de Estilo Sobre la Comunidad Lesbiana, Gay, Bisexual y Transgénero”

NLGJA – The Association of LGBTQ Journalists, the National Association of Hispanic Journalists (NAHJ) and The National LGBTQ Task Force launched a Spanish-language stylebook for journalists reporting on lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) people in 2017. First published by NLGJA and NAHJ in 2005, “El Manual de Estilo Sobre la Comunidad Lesbiana, Gay, Bisexual y Transgénero” is available online and can be downloaded here.

The collaborative publication was a result of ongoing efforts to educate journalists on LGBTQ cultural competence, which include workshops at the annual NLGJA National Convention, NAHJ’s Excellence in Journalism Conference, and the National LGBTQ Task Force’s Creating Change Conference.