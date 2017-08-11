PRESS RELEASE: 2018 NLGJA National Convention to be Held in Palm Springs

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Monday, August 11, 2017

PRESS CONTACT: Dillon Lewis

Press@nlgja.org or 202-588-9888

WASHINGTON, DC – Today NLGJA – The Association of LGBTQ Journalists is pleased to announce that its 2018 National Convention will be held September 6-9 in Palm Springs, CA.

The 2018 National Convention will take place at the Hard Rock Hotel Palm Springs, 150 S. Indian Canyon Dr., and will host more than 350 journalists, news executives, communications professionals and educators.

“I’m sure I echo our members on the West Coast in saying that I’m very excited for NLGJA’s National Convention to return to California,” said NLGJA Executive Director Adam K. Pawlus. “Palm Springs has long been a popular destination for the LGBTQ community, so I’ve no doubt that the city and our convention attendees will welcome each other with open arms.”

NLGJA was previously on the West Coast for its 2015 “Coming Home” National Convention in San Francisco. The convention commemorated the 25th anniversary of NLGJA’s founding. This year’s National Convention will be held September 7-10 at the Loews Philadelphia Hotel.

For more information about the 2018 National Convention, visit www.nlgja.org/2018.

# # #



About NLGJA – The Association of LGBTQ Journalists:

NLGJA is an organization of journalists, news executives, media professionals, educators and students working from within the news industry to foster fair and accurate coverage of LGBTQ issues. NLGJA opposes all forms of workplace bias and provides professional development to its members. For more information, visit www.nlgja.org.