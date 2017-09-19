Scott Simon to Receive NLGJA Randy Shilts Award for LGBTQ Coverage

WASHINGTON, DC – Today NLGJA – The Association of LGBTQ Journalists announces that NPR’S “Weekend Edition Saturday” host Scott Simon is the recipient of the 2017 Randy Shilts Award for LGBTQ Coverage.



Simon’s weekly show, “Weekend Edition Saturday”, has been called by the Washington Post, “the most literate, witty, moving, and just plain interesting news show on any dial,” and by Brett Martin of Time-Out New York, “the most eclectic, intelligent two hours of broadcasting on the airwaves.” He has reported from all fifty states, five continents, and ten wars, from El Salvador to Sarajevo to Afghanistan and Iraq. His books have chronicled characters in war, peace, sports and art.



The NLGJA Randy Shilts Award for LGBTQ Coverage honors journalists who consistently bring stories of the LGBTQ community to life in mainstream media outlets. The award honors individual journalists and news organizations who go the extra mile to ensure that all Americans are aware of the diversity within the LGBTQ community, as well as the unique struggles that LGBTQ people face in the United States and around the world.



Simon will receive the Randy Shilts Award during NLGJA’s Dateline:DC event on November 16 at the Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams Signature Store in Washington, DC. Dateline:DC draws together media industry leaders and some of the most high profile journalists in the nation’s capital along with enthusiastic supporters of the work of NLGJA – The Association of LGBTQ Journalists in advancing fair and accurate coverage of the LGBTQ community and issues. Tickets are available online at www.nlgja.org/datelinedc/ now.

