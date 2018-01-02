Excellence in Food Writing

This category recognizes outstanding coverage of food or food-related issue. This could be a one-time article or a series. Submission must follow the appropriate entry format rules as described above for writing, TV, radio, digital and photojournalism.

Submissions must be a single article or closely planned and related series or package on a single subject. A full websites, blogs and unconnected articles are not applicable.

Submissions should include the working URL or upload (.pdj, .jpg, or similar file type) for each article and the title of the post, series or package.

