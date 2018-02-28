Applications Now Open for NLGJA Student Opportunities

NLGJA is excited to announce that applications for scholarships and our CONNECT: Student Journalism Training Project are available online now. The deadline to apply for these student opportunities is April 17.

NLGJA offers two annual scholarship awards, the Kay Longcope Scholarship Award and the Leroy F. Aarons Scholarship Award, to aspiring student journalists who are members of the LGBTQ community. The scholarship awards provide up to $3,000 and $5,000 respectively in tuition to students enrolled in a graduate or undergraduate institution with a demonstrated interest in journalism or mass communication. Each year, the Longcope Award goes to an LGBTQ student of color pursuing a career in journalism. Applicants must be NLGJA members in good standing.

Additionally, this year NLGJA will be awarding five $10,000 scholarships as part of your five-year partnership with the Facebook Journalism Project. To be eligible to receive the scholarship, applicants must be enrolled juniors, seniors or graduate students at an accredited university in the United States. More information about specific requirements is available here.

Additionally, applications for NLGJA’s CONNECT: Student Journalism Training Project are open through April 17. CONNECT creates opportunities for 10 students who aspire to be journalists to work alongside a mentor at NLGJA’s National Convention and cover an issue related to the LGBTQ community. Students gain valuable work experience, build relationships with established journalists and participate in convention activities.

Please contact sachelle@nlgja.org with any questions and apply by April 17!