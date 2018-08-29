NLGJA 2019 National Convention to be Held in New Orleans

Washington, DC – Today NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ Journalists is pleased to announce that its 2019 National Convention will be held August 29 – September 1, 2019 in New Orleans, LA.

The 2019 National Convention will be held at the InterContinental New Orleans, 444 St. Charles Ave., and is expected to welcome more than 400 journalists, news executives, communications professionals and educators. This will be the first time that NLGJA has hosted a National Convention in New Orleans.

“I am thrilled that we’ll be heading to New Orleans for NLGJA’s 2019 National Convention,” said NLGJA Executive Director Adam K. Pawlus. “Amazing jazz, delicious beignets and the best LGBTQ journalists all in one city? What’s not to love?”

For more information and to register for the 2019 National Convention, visit www.nlgja.org/2019.

