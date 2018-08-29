NLGJA Announces Aarons, Longcope and Facebook Journalism Project Scholarship Award Recipients

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: August 27, 2018

WASHINGTON, DC – Today NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ Journalists announces that Madeline Broom is the recipient of the 2018 Leroy F. Aarons Scholarship Award and Kelsi Williams is the recipient of the 2018 Kay Longcope Scholarship Award. Additionally, Claire Heddles, Harold Lopez, Mackenzie Moore, Avichai Scher and Dave Sebastian are the recipients of the 2018 Facebook Journalism Project Scholarship Awards.

The Leroy F. Aarons Scholarship Award, named in honor of NLGJA founder Leroy Aarons, is awarded to an LGBTQ student pursuing a career in journalism. Broom is a student at the University of Montana, where she studies journalism, climate change and environmental studies.

The Kay Longcope Scholarship Award, named in honor of The Texas Triangle founder and The Boston Globe reporter Kay Longcope, provides tuition assistance to an LGBTQ student of color planning to pursue a career in journalism. Williams will be attending University of Kansas to pursue a double major in journalism and mass communication.

Starting in 2018, NLGJA has partnered with the Facebook Journalism Project to provide tuition assistance to students who are pursuing a career in journalism and media. Facebook has provided funding for NLGJA to award five $10,000 scholarships each year for five years.

Heddles is a student at the University of Southern California’s Annenberg School of Communication and Journalism and she plans to pursue a career in investigative reporting. Lopez is a senior at Florida International University, pursuing degrees in communication arts and is a former NLGJA CONNECT: Student Journalism Training Project participant. Moore is a freshman at the University of Missouri pursuing journalism. Scher is a student at the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism at CUNY and current fellow at NBC News. Sebastian is a senior at Boston University studying journalism and economics.

For more information about scholarships and student opportunities, visit www.nlgja.org.

