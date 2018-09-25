Lydia Polgreen to Receive NLGJA Randy Shilts Award for LGBTQ Coverage

WASHINGTON, DC – Today NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ Journalists is proud to announce that HuffPost Editor-in-Chief Lydia Polgreen is the recipient of the 2018 Randy Shilts Award for LGBTQ Coverage.

“Lydia Polgreen is a brilliant storyteller,” said NLGJA President Sharif Durhams. “Her reporting shows she always has looked out for those who feel they’ve been left out – something people in our community can understand. She uses the tools of journalism to empower more of us. It’s a goal we all should aspire to.”

Polgreen was named HuffPost editor-in-chief in December 2016 after spending nearly 15 years at The New York Times, where she most recently led an initiative to expand its audience outside the United States. Prior to that, she served as deputy international editor, the South Africa bureau chief, a correspondent for the New Delhi bureau and chief of the West Africa bureau. Before joining The Times, Polgreen was a reporter in Florida and New York. She began her career as assistant editor and business manager for The Washington (D.C.) Monthly.

The NLGJA Randy Shilts Award for LGBTQ Coverage honors journalists who consistently bring stories of the LGBTQ community to life in mainstream media outlets. The award honors individual journalists and news organizations who go the extra mile to ensure that all Americans are aware of the diversity within the LGBTQ community, as well as the unique struggles that LGBTQ people face in the United States and around the world.

Polgreen will receive the Randy Shilts Award during NLGJA’s Dateline:DC event on November 15 at the Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams Signature Store in Washington, DC. Dateline:DC draws together media industry leaders and some of the most high profile journalists in the nation’s capital along with enthusiastic supporters of the work of NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ Journalists in advancing fair and accurate coverage of the LGBTQ community and issues. Tickets are available online at nlgja.org/datelinedc/ now.

