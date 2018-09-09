NLGJA Announces 2018-2019 National Board of Directors

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Friday, September 7, 2018

PRESS CONTACT: Dillon Lewis

Press@nlgja.org or 202-588-9888

Washington, D.C. – NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ Journalists – is pleased to announce its 2018-2019 Board of Directors.

Sharif Durhams of CNN was confirmed as president and Jen Christensen of CNN was confirmed as vice president of print and online. Durhams and Christensen join Treasurer Ken Miguel of KGO-TV and Secretary Rick Stuckey of NBC Chicago on the executive board.

Joining the board of directors is Chris Martin of Bloomberg News. Kristina Torres of the University System of Georgia and Sarah Blazucki of U.S. Department of Justice have been elected as at-large directors. Torres was previously appointed to a one-year term and Blazucki previously served as vice president of print and online. Eric Hegedus of The New York Post was re-elected as an at-large director. They join directors April Hunt of Emory University, freelancer Senta Scarborough, Jeff Truesdell of PEOPLE Magazine and Eric Walter of KYW Newsradio.

The new members will take office at the conclusion of NLGJA’s 2018 National Convention on September 9.

About NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ Journalists

NLGJA is an organization of journalists, media professionals, educators and students working from within the news industry to foster fair and accurate coverage of LGBTQ issues. NLGJA opposes all forms of workplace bias and provides professional development to its members. For more information, visit www.nlgja.org.