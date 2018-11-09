A Message from NLGJA

NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ Journalists calls upon the White House to immediately reinstate CNN White House correspondent Jim Acosta’s press credentials and to commit to fostering an environment where journalists can do their jobs without fear of losing the access necessary to do so.

The rights of free speech and a free press were enshrined in the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution over 225 years ago. Earlier this week, Acosta insistently questioned President Donald Trump during a press conference. In response to Acosta’s questioning, and after a person working for the White House attempted to remove the microphone from the reporter’s hands, the president referred to Acosta as a “rude, terrible person,” and the White House revoked his press credentials. This week, Trump also insulted April Ryan of American Urban Radio Networks, Abby Phillip of CNN and Peter Alexander of NBC. He told Yamiche Alcindor of PBS, an African-American correspondent, that one of her questions was “racist.” He implied Friday that reporters who do not “respect” him may have their credentials revoked. NLGJA supports the rights of a free press, afforded by the First Amendment, to hold government officials accountable.

Walter Cronkite once said, “Journalism is what we need to make democracy work.” In the name of democracy, NLGJA calls on the White House to give reporters the space and ability to do their jobs freely and report the news without fear of repercussions or personal ridicule.