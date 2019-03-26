NLGJA Now Accepting Applications for Student Opportunities

NLGJA is excited to announce that applications are now being accepted for several scholarships and student opportunities. The deadline to apply for the Leroy F. Aarons Scholarship, Kay Longcope Scholarship, Facebook Journalism Project Scholarships and Steve Mason Sports Media Scholarship, as well as the CONNECT: Student Journalism Training Project, is May 21.

The Kay Longcope Scholarship Award and the Leroy F. Aarons Scholarship Award are presented to aspiring student journalists who are members of the LGBTQ community. The scholarship awards provide up to $3,000 and $5,000 respectively in tuition to students enrolled in a graduate or undergraduate institution with a demonstrated interest in journalism or mass communication. Each year, the Longcope Award goes to an LGBTQ student of color pursuing a career in journalism. Applicants must be NLGJA members in good standing.

NLGJA will be awarding five $10,000 scholarships as part of our five-year partnership with the Facebook Journalism Project. To be eligible to receive the scholarship, applicants must be enrolled juniors, seniors or graduate students at an accredited university in the United States. The Steve Mason Sports Media Scholarship will provide $2,500 in tuition support for an LGBTQ student who has demonstrated an interest in sports journalism and a dedication to fair and accurate LGBTQ coverage.

NLGJA’s CONNECT: Student Journalism Training Project creates opportunities for student journalists to work alongside a mentor at NLGJA’s National Convention and cover a topic related to the LGBTQ community. Students gain valuable work experience, build relationships with established journalists and participate in convention activities. CONNECT applicants also have the opportunity to apply for a Phillips-Green Family Fund need-based tuition scholarship. Work from past CONNECT participants can be found here.

Please contact sachelle@nlgja.org with any questions and apply by May 21!

Originally published: March 26, 2019