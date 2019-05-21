Rachael Zimmerman

Rachael Zimmerman was the recipient of the 2019 NLGJA Jeanne Córdova Award. Zimmerman is an emerging photographer, photojournalist and community creator who developed her passion for visual storytelling while working in the sports industry. In 2016 Zimmerman founded “Inside the Black Triangle,” a photojournalist series exploring queer people beyond societal stereotypes. The series has gone on to inspire diverse and authentic connections in the LGBTQ+ community. Zimmerman’s passion for storytelling is fueled by her desire to empower others to live their authentic truth.