Arlyn Gajilan is the recipient of the 2019 NLGJA Leadership Award. She is the deputy managing editor for operations at Reuters. Gajilan helps manage the news agency’s bureaus from Toronto to Santiago and San Francisco to New York. She works across a range of newsroom priorities including recruiting new talent, diversity initiatives, special projects as well as editorial security and safety. Prior to joining Reuters, she has worked as a senior editor at Newsweek, Forbes.com, Condé Nast, Time and Fortune. She’s a graduate of Harvard’s Kennedy School of Government and Hampshire College.