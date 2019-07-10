Arlyn Gajilan is the recipient of the 2019 NLGJA Leadership Award. She is the deputy managing editor for operations at Reuters. Gajilan helps manage the news agency’s bureaus from Toronto to Santiago and San Francisco to New York. She works across a range of newsroom priorities including recruiting new talent, diversity initiatives, special projects as well as editorial security and safety. Prior to joining Reuters, she has worked as a senior editor at Newsweek, Forbes.com, Condé Nast, Time and Fortune. She’s a graduate of Harvard’s Kennedy School of Government and Hampshire College.
2019 National Convention
InterContinental, New Orleans
August 29 - September 1, 2019
Latest News
- NLGJA Announces Arlyn Gajilan is 2019 NLGJA Leadership Award Recipient July 10, 2019
- Arlyn Gajilan July 10, 2019
- Suze Orman to Headline NLGJA National Convention Plenary July 1, 2019
Events
- National Board Meeting
August 28, 2019
- InterContinental New Orleans
New Orleans
- Registration Opens
August 28, 2019
- InterContinental New Orleans
New Orleans
- Thursday Registration
August 29, 2019
- InterContinental New Orleans
New Orleans
- Coffee Break
August 29, 2019
- InterContinental New Orleans
New Orleans
- » Upcoming Events