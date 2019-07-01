Suze Orman to Headline NLGJA National Convention Plenary

FOR RELEASE: July 1, 2019

PRESS CONTACT: Dillon Lewis

Press@nlgja.org or 202-588-9888

WASHINGTON, DC – Today, NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ Journalists announced that financial expert Suze Orman will headline a plenary session at NLGJA’s National Convention in New Orleans on August 30. The plenary, “Straight Money Talk with Suze Orman,” will give convention attendees the opportunity to learn from one of the world’s foremost experts on personal finance, including advice specifically tailored to LGBTQ people. The session is made possible through the generous support of AARP.

“In addition to changing countless lives with her financial advice, Suze Orman has advanced the LGBTQ community by choosing to live out and proud,” said NLGJA President Sharif Durhams. “She understands that representation and visibility matter. We are honored to have her join us in New Orleans and appreciate the continued support of AARP.”

Orman is among the most listened to and respected personal finance experts in the world today. USA Today called her, “a force in the world of personal finance,” and, “a one-woman financial-advice powerhouse.” Time and Forbes both named her as one of the 100 most influential and powerful people in the world and Businessweek named her the top female motivational speaker. Orman is the author of nine consecutive New York Times best-seller books. A two-time Emmy Award winner, Orman hosted a weekly TV show, “The Suze Orman Show,” that aired for 14 years in the U.S. and 18 countries worldwide. She is the most successful single fundraiser in the history of PBS, raising over $250 million dollars. She is immensely proud of her work in the LGBTQ community, including her public support for marriage equality. She received the GLAAD Vito Russo Award for her TV work promoting equal rights for the LGBTQ community, as well as the HRC National Equality Award.

NLGJA is offering a special discounted registration rate for the National Convention until noon on July 3. The convention will be held at the InterContinental New Orleans August 29 – September 1. The National Convention welcomes over 450 journalists, media professionals and students for four days of breakout workshops, plenary sessions and invaluable networking opportunities. Register here.

# # #

About NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ Journalists:

NLGJA is an organization of journalists, media professionals, educators and students working from within the news industry to foster fair and accurate coverage of LGBTQ issues. NLGJA opposes all forms of workplace bias and provides professional development to its members. For more information, visit nlgja.org.

About AARP:

AARP is the nation’s largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to empowering people 50 and older to choose how they live as they age. With a nationwide presence and nearly 38 million members, AARP strengthens communities and advocates for what matters most to families: health security, financial stability and personal fulfillment. AARP also produces the nation’s largest circulation publications: AARP The Magazine and AARP Bulletin. To learn more, visit www.aarp.org or follow @AARP and @AARPadvocates on social media.