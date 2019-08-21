NLGJA 2020 National Convention to be Held in Chicago

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Wednesday, August 21, 2019

PRESS CONTACT: Dillon Lewis

Press@nlgja.org or 202-588-9888

WASHINGTON, DC – Today, NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ Journalists announced that its 2020 National Convention will be held in Chicago from September 10 – 13, 2020.

The 2020 National Convention will be held at the historic Drake Hotel, 140 E Walton Pl, and is expected to welcome more than 450 journalists, news executives, communications professionals and educators. Built in 1920 and added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1980, the Drake is one of Chicago’s most famous hotels. Its location at the top of the Magnificent Mile and its views of Lake Michigan have made the hotel a landmark in Chicago. NLGJA hosted its 2014 National Convention in Chicago.

“We’re thrilled to be returning to the Windy City for our 30th anniversary National Convention,” said NLGJA Executive Director Adam K. Pawlus. “We’ve visited the East Coast, West Coast and Gulf Coast for recent conventions. It made perfect sense to return to the Midwest next year.”

For more information and to register for the 2020 National Convention, visit www.nlgja.org/2020.

###

About NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ Journalists

NLGJA is an organization of journalists, media professionals, educators and students working from within the news industry to foster fair and accurate coverage of LGBTQ issues. NLGJA opposes all forms of workplace bias and provides professional development to its members. For more information, visit www.nlgja.org.