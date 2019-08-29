NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ Journalists Announces 2019-2020 National Board of Directors

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Thursday, August 29, 2019

PRESS CONTACT: Dillon Lewis

Press@nlgja.org or 202-588-9888

NEW ORLEANS, LA – Today, NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ Journalists announced its 2019-2020 board of directors. The newly elected directors were voted into their positions by the current board of directors yesterday and will take office at the conclusion of the association’s National Convention on Sunday.

Rick Stuckey of NBC Chicago was elected national board vice president of broadcast. Freelancer Belinda Hernandez was elected national board secretary. Ken Miguel of KGO-TV was reelected national board treasurer. Erik Hall of USA Today, Karen Hawkins of the Chicago Reader, Bethany Grace Howe of the University of Oregon and Eric Walter of KYW Newsradio were elected at-large directors.

They join National Board President Sharif Durhams of CNN, National Board Vice President of Print & Online Jen Christensen of CNN and at-large directors Sarah Blazucki of the U.S. Department of Justice, Eric Hegedus of the New York Post, Chris Martin of Bloomberg and Kristina Torres of the University System of Georgia on the board.

About NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ Journalists

NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ Journalists is a journalist-led association working within the news media to advance fair and accurate coverage of LGBTQ communities and issues. We promote diverse and inclusive workplaces by holding the industry accountable and providing education, professional development and mentoring. For more information, visit www.nlgja.org.