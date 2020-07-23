NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ Journalists Announces Virtual Convention, October 23-25

NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ Journalists is excited to announce that we will be hosting a Virtual Convention from October 23-25. The Virtual Convention will feature a Career & Community Expo, breakout and plenary sessions, and opportunities to network and connect. This online event will also present new opportunities, and we look forward to sharing those with you soon. Registration is now available and additional information will be announced soon.

Last week, the Drake Hotel in Chicago released the association from our contract without penalty. We appreciate the cooperation of the hotel and look forward to working with them at a time when it is safe to convene again in person.

On behalf of the board of directors of NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ Journalists, thank you for your patience and understanding as we have navigated the last few months. Like most organizations, NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ Journalists has been forced to adapt quickly and continually. The safety of our members is our top priority and has guided our decision-making through the last several months.

We will be contacting those who registered for the National Convention in Chicago in the coming days about their registration options. In the meantime, please let us know if you have questions.

Thank you again for your patience and support through these last few months. We look forward to connecting soon and coming together online October 23-25!

Published: July 23, 2020