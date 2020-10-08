NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ Journalists Announces 2020-2021 National Board of Directors

PRESS CONTACT: Dillon Lewis

Press@nlgja.org

WASHINGTON, DC (SEPTEMBER 28, 2020) – Today, NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ Journalists announced its 2020-2021 national board of directors. The newly elected directors were elected to their positions during the national board meeting Saturday and have now taken office.

Sharif Durhams of the Washington Post was re-elected as president. Jen Christensen of CNN was re-elected as vice president of print and online. Eric Hegedus of the New York Post, Santiago Melli-Huber of WFXR News, freelance anchor Femi Redwood and Kristina Torres of the University System of Georgia were elected as at-large directors. They will each serve a two-year term.

Durhams appointed Todd Henneman of California State University, Long Beach and Monica Roberts of TransGriot to serve as at-large directors for a one-year term.

They join vice president of broadcast Rick Stuckey of NBC News Chicago, secretary Belinda Hernandez, freelance journalist, treasurer Ken Miguel of KGO-TV, and at-large directors Erik Hall of USA Today, Karen Hawkins of Chicago Reader, Bethany Grace Howe of Transwers and Eric Walter of KYW Newsradio.

###

About NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ Journalists

NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ Journalists is a journalist-led association working within the news media to advance fair and accurate coverage of LGBTQ communities and issues. We promote diverse and inclusive workplaces by holding the industry accountable and providing education, professional development and mentoring. For more information, visit www.nlgja.org.