Registration For Our 2021 National Convention is Now Open

NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ Journalists is pleased to announce that registration for our 2021 National Convention is now open! The convention will be held September 9-12. All programming will be available online via the Pathable platform. Register here!

Registration costs $150 for NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ Journalists members and $250 for non-members. Student members receive a complimentary registration and student non-members may register for $25 with a valid student I.D. There are a limited number of discounted registrations available for those experiencing financial hardship. Requests for a discounted registration may be submitted to kimmy@nlgja.org. Registration is available here.

The National Convention will feature a Career & Community Expo, more than 40 breakout and plenary sessions, and many opportunities to connect and network. The full convention agenda will be announced soon.

The convention was originally scheduled to be held at the Drake Hotel in Chicago. The board of directors is continually monitoring developments surrounding COVID-19. As the pandemic and state and local ordinances continue to change, we will announce any additional opportunities for in-person networking that may be available.

We appreciate your patience through the last few months as we’ve worked to determine the safest format for the National Convention. We look forward to being able to gather, learn and grow together in September. Register now!