2021 National Convention Update – July 8, 2021

We are pleased to share some updates with the membership regarding our 2021 National Convention. The safety of our members remains the association’s top priority, and your feedback has informed our decisions each step of the way. Over the last few months, we have collected feedback from our members and supporters about their plans for the convention. Many reported that their travel has been suspended through the end of the year, preventing them from being able to attend the National Convention that was planned to be held in Chicago. Others reported that they still didn’t feel safe enough to travel this year. Using this feedback, the board of directors began negotiations with the Drake Hotel in Chicago to extend our contract once again. We are pleased to report that the negotiations were successful and we have reached an agreement with the Drake Hotel to host our 2022 National Convention next year.

As such, the 2021 National Convention, to be held September 9-12, will take place entirely online on the Pathable platform to ensure that all attendees, speakers, sponsors, and exhibitors who wish to attend will be able to, regardless of travel restrictions or health concerns. The agenda will feature four days of breakout and plenary sessions, networking opportunities and a Career & Community Expo. We look forward to coming together September 9-12. Registration for the 2021 National Convention is open. Register here!

Registration for the 2021 National Convention costs $150 for NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ Journalists members and $250 for non-members. Student members receive a complimentary registration and student non-members may register for $25 with a valid student I.D. There are a limited number of discounted registrations available for those experiencing financial hardship. Requests for a discounted registration may be submitted to kimmy@nlgja.org. Registration is available here.

We appreciate your patience through the last few months as we’ve worked to determine the best format for the National Convention. We look forward to being able to gather, learn and grow together in September, and are very much looking forward to the 2022 National Convention, to be held at the Drake Hotel in Chicago, September 8-11, 2022!

