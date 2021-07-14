NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ Journalists Announces 2021 Excellence in Journalism Award Recipients

WASHINGTON, D.C. (July 14, 2021) – Today, NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ Journalists announced the recipients of its 2021 Excellence in Journalism Awards and recognized exemplary work produced in 2020. The highest individual awards, Journalist of the Year and Sarah Pettit Memorial Award for the LGBTQ Journalist of the Year, have been awarded to Rachel Savage and Ken Schneck, respectively.

“After a year unlike any other, our judges were extremely impressed by the quality of this year’s nominations,” NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ Journalists President Sharif Durhams said. “We received hundreds of worthy nominations, and the selection process was a difficult one. We offer a heartfelt congratulations to all of the winners, and are grateful for the work that they are doing to cover our communities.”

The NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ Journalists Excellence in Journalism Awards were established in 1993 to foster, recognize and reward excellence in journalism on issues related to the LGBTQ community.

The Al Neuharth Award for Innovation in Investigative Journalism was presented to Mark Albert, April Chunko, Travis Sherwin, HyoJung Kim, Tyler Robinson and Andrew Vrees of Hearst Television.

The 2021 NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ Journalists Excellence in Journalism Awards recipients are:

Special Recognition Awards:

Journalist of the Year Award

Rachel Savage Rachel Savage Sarah Pettit Memorial Award for the LGBTQ Journalist of the Year Award

Ken Schneck The Al Neuharth Award for Innovation in Investigative Journalism Award

Mark Albert, April Chunko, Travis Sherwin, HyoJung Kim, Tyler Robinson and Andrew Vrees for “ Sucked In: America’s Vaping Epidemic “, Hearst Television stations

Print/Online Awards: Excellence in Book Writing Award

Excellence in Feature Writing Award

Excellence in Long Form Journalism Award

Editorial Awards: Excellence in Column Writing Award

Timothy Hedden for “Masks stop coronavirus. Getting AIDS showed me the stupidity of not wearing them.“, NBC News Think

Bill Whitaker, Sara Kuzmarov and Steven Tyler for “Sunday Morning: What’s Cooking? (Dominique Crenn)“, CBS Excellence in Health or Fitness Coverage Award