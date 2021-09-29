A Message From NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ Journalists

NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ Journalists strongly encourages The New York Times to amend the bylines on all previously reported articles to reflect the reporters’ correct names and to work quickly with the New York Times Guild to address any relevant concerns regarding this change. The Times would set an example for all media by doing so. Words matter. Using correct names matters. Correcting past bylines is fair and accurate, and protects and respects trans journalists.

Transgender journalists are too often the target of harassment, facing threats of violence and enduring personal attacks. When former names of trans journalists are publicly available on the internet in the form of past bylines, those journalists are at a greater risk of harm. Journalists are experiencing unprecedented amounts of harassment, and the continued use of outdated bylines puts trans journalists at even greater risk.

NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ Journalists is ready and willing to assist in any discussions between the Guild and The New York Times.