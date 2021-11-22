Christina Kahrl

Christina Kahrl is the sports editor for The San Francisco Chronicle and the first out transgender editor at a major metropolitan media outlet. Prior to joining the Chronicle, Kahrl served as a senior writer and editor at ESPN for ten years. She is also one of the co-founders of Baseball Prospectus, a think tank and website devoted to the statistical analysis of baseball. The organization has pioneered a number of statistical tools that have become hallmarks of modern baseball analysis. Kahrl has written for numerous other news institutions including Sports Illustrated, Slate and Playboy. She was the first trans inductee to the Baseball Writers’ Association of America, where she votes on Major League Baseball postseason awards and nominees for the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

Kahrl has also served as a prominent activist and advocate for the LGBTQ community, particularly in Chicago. In 2014, Kahrl was voted into the Chicago LGBT Hall of Fame and has helped organize the public observation of Transgender Day of Remembrance in the city. She also received the Pride Community Service Award from Cook County in 2015 for her work as an activist for the transgender community in Chicago. Kahrl has served on the boards of Equality Illinois, Illinois Gender Advocates and GLAAD, and is a Lifetime Member and former National Board director of NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ Journalists.