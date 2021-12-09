NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ Journalists to Honor Xtra Magazine Editor-at-Large Tre’vell Anderson with Lisa Ben Award for Achievement in Features Coverage

WASHINGTON, D.C. (December 2, 2021) – Today, NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ Journalists announced that award-winning journalist Tre’vell Anderson is the 2021 recipient of the Lisa Ben Award for Achievement in Features Coverage.

The Lisa Ben Award for Achievement in Features Coverage is designed to honor a journalist whose body of work is distinguished by insight and impact through engaging features on LGBTQ individuals, the LGBTQ community or LGBTQ issues. The award is named for the pseudonym Edythe Eyde used for her pioneering publication, Vice Versa, which she had to hand deliver to avoid running afoul of laws that made it illegal to send material about lesbians through the mail. In the 1950s, she wrote under with the pen name Lisa Ben for The Ladder, the first nationally distributed lesbian magazine.

Anderson is the Editor-At-Large for Tornoto’s Xtra Magazine and co-host of two podcasts, “What A Day” and “FANTI.” Before joining Xtra Magazine, Anderson served as the Director of Culture and Entertainment at Out. They have written for numerous other publications including Essence, TIME and Entertainment Weekly. They’ve also made appearances on television programs like Good Morning America, NBC Nightly News and Entertainment Tonight Live.

Anderson began their journalism career at the Los Angeles Times, where they covered diversity in Hollywood with a focus on Black and queer film. Since then, they have used their platform to center marginalized voices through a pop culture lens. In 2020, Anderson was named in The Root’s list of the 100 most influential African Americans. They have also been recognized as one of Empowerment Congress’s “40 under 40,” and received the “Passing the Torch Award” from Better Brothers Los Angeles. They are the immediate past president of the National Association of Black Journalists of Los Angeles, co-chair of NABJ’S LGBTQ Task Force and the organization’s Region IV Director.

